When I was 8 years old, Mama Dee lost her eyesight. She and Granddad Layton lived just a few blocks from us in Ennis, Texas, and I was at their house almost every day.
Mama Dee had lived with diabetes for many years, and it was beginning to affect her sight.
One day she was in Granddad’s little grocery store, and she couldn’t read the numbers on the meat scale. Later, she couldn’t find things on her dresser in their small apartment.
This ended her driving and a lot of activities in her life. But it didn’t stop her.
She got a little wooden frame the size of a sheet of paper that had strings about every half inch so she could write notes and letters to family and friends. Those taut strings helped keep her writing in a straight line.
Using this guide was a learning process for Mama Dee. She had to learn to feel the tension of the string when the pen touched it so she would know her boundaries. She was having to learn to stay within the lines.
As children, we had to learn to stay within the lines of our coloring sheets. When we first got coloring sheets and crayons, streaks of color went everywhere! We didn’t care where the lines were. We were just excited about seeing a lot of color!
But then we learned to stay within the lines. The ribbon on the box was one color, and the box was another color. The rose was red, the stem and leaves were green and the sky was blue.
After learning to stay within the lines, we later learned that we could color outside the lines to create a dynamic masterpiece. We learned to think outside the box.
As Christians, we live in both worlds. There are times we need to stay within the lines; at other times, we can color outside the lines and think outside the box.
Micah wrote, “He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” (Micah 6:8).
Basically, Micah is saying, “God wants you to be kind and help people,” and there are a lot of ways in which this can be accomplished. Organizations in our community which allow people to help people include His House, Sparrow’s Promise, CASA and Jacob’s Place. There are also untold numbers of people helping in a variety of ways that never receive any publicity.
But God is also very specific about people staying within the lines in certain areas.
Adam and Eve were told to stay within the lines. They didn’t and were expelled from the Garden of Eden.
Noah was told how to build the ark. He stayed within the lines, and everything worked out for him and his family.
The children of Israel were given rules on how to handle the Ark of the Covenant. One time when the Ark was being transported, the oxen stumbled and Uzzah thought the Ark was going to fall. He did what many of us would naturally do: he reached out to steady the Ark. But God had ruled that people were not supposed to touch the Ark, and Uzzah was struck dead. He had strayed outside the lines.
When Naaman was told what to do to be cleansed of his leprosy, it just didn’t make any sense. He thought his rivers back home were better than the Jordan. I’m sure he wondered why he should dip seven times instead of just once. But when he finally obeyed God, he was cleansed.
Jesus spoke about staying within the lines when he said, “Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few” (Matthew 7:13-14).
When he was being questioned by the rulers in Jerusalem, Peter said this about Jesus: “And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved” (Acts 4:12).
We may be like Naaman – things may not any make sense to us – but blessings come in abundance when we are obedient to our eternal God. Let the blessings flow!
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.