On Oct. 31, 1517, Martin Luther nailed his 95 Theses to the door of Wittenberg Castle Church in Germany. As a Catholic priest, Luther had taken issue with some of the practices of the Roman Catholic Church to the point of accusing the church of heresy.
Many identify this as the starting point of the Protestant Reformation Movement. However, Luther was building on the foundation of the teachings of men like John Wycliffe and John Hus.
John Wycliffe disagreed with the doctrine of transubstantiation; he challenged indulgences; he believed the confessional was wrong; he believed strongly in faith; he believed that every Christian should have access to the Holy Bible.
“Englishmen learn Christ’s law best in English,” Wycliffe stated. “Moses heard God’s law in his own tongue; so did Christ’s apostles.”
Wycliffe spearheaded a translation of the Bible into the English language, and the first few books of the New Testament were published in 1382. He died in 1384 before the Bible translation was complete.
In May 1415, 31 years after his death, Wycliffe was declared to be a heretic. In 1428, his body was dug up, his remains were burned and the ashes were thrown into the River Swift.
Wycliffe became known as “The Morning Star of the Reformation.”
In 1369, John Hus was born in what is now the Czech Republic. Hus became a priest. Later, when he became familiar with Wycliffe’s writings, he developed a strong interest in the Bible.
Hus increasingly depended on the Bible and less on the pope. He argued that Jesus Christ alone is head of the church and that a pope can make many mistakes.
Hus was arrested for his teachings and was asked to recant his views. He wasn’t given a forum to explain his beliefs. “I appeal to Jesus Christ, the only judge who is almighty and completely just,” Hus responded. “In his hands I plead my cause, not on the basis of false witnesses and erring councils, but on truth and justice.”
On July 6, 1415, he was taken to be burned at the stake. Again, he was given the opportunity to recant. He refused and offered this prayer, “Lord Jesus, it is for thee that I patiently endure this cruel death. I pray thee to have mercy on my enemies.” As flames surrounded him, he was heard reciting the Psalms.
Martin Luther was born in Eisleben, Germany, on Nov. 10, 1483 – 99 years after Wycliffe died and 68 years after Hus was burned at the stake.
Luther’s father, Hans, worked in the copper mines but wanted his son to be a lawyer. Hans sent Luther to Latin school. When he was in his teens, he was sent to the University of Erfurt to study law. At Erfurt, Luther earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Because of his skill at public debate, he earned the nickname, “The Philosopher.”
When he was 21, he encountered a violent thunderstorm and a bolt of lightning nearly hit him. He believed this to be a sign from God and made a vow to become a monk if he survived the storm.
Luther survived and kept his vow. He quit studying law and entered an Augustinian monastery. In 1507, he became a priest and about a year later was sent to teach at the University of Wittenberg.
As a young priest, Martin Luther came across a volume of sermons by John Hus. “I was overwhelmed with astonishment,” Luther wrote. “I could not understand for what cause they had burnt so great a man, who explained the Scriptures with so much gravity and skill.”
It was during his tenure at Wittenberg that Luther began to question some of the teachings and practices of the Catholic Church.
This came to a head when some parishioners came to Luther for confession and presented their indulgence they had purchased from Johann Tetzel. Luther then nailed his 95 theses to the Wittenberg Castle Church door.
This act was not an act of rebellion as is perceived by some – any more than he had already been rebelling against the Catholic church. The church door was the “bulletin board” for the church and community. But this act, and the 95 theses, did become the focal point of the Reformation Movement.
Although not specifically articulated in Luther’s 95 theses, five “solas” became the foundational element of the Reformation Movement:
Sola Scriptura – “scripture alone” – The Bible alone is our highest authority.
Sola Fide – “faith alone” – We are saved through faith alone in Jesus Christ.
Sola Gratia – “grace alone” – We are saved by God’s grace alone.
Solus Christus – “Christ alone” – Jesus Christ alone is our Lord and Savior.
Soli Deo Gloria – “to the glory of God alone” – We live for the glory of God alone.
Wycliffe, Hus, Luther and others in the Protestant Reformation Movement were pulled so strongly to be faithful to God they were willing to undergo ridicule, persecution, imprisonment and even death. To them, we owe our deepest gratitude.
Perhaps their greatest contribution is their challenging us to examine our faith and drawing us to Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior and the Bible as God’s holy word.
As I read about the lives of Luther, Wycliffe, Hus and others, I am reminded of the writer of Hebrews and his call to “lay aside every weight, and sin which clings so closely, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith…” (Hebrews 12:1-2).
As I read these five “solos” of the Reformation Movement, I am reminded of the Apostle Paul’s words to the Christians at Ephesus: “There is one body and one Spirit – just as you were called to the one hope that belongs to your call – one Lord, one faith, one baptism, one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all.” (Ephesians 4:4-6).
As the apostle closed his letter to the Christians at Ephesus, he stated, “Finally, be strong in the lord, and in the strength of his might… Therefore take up the whole armor of God that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand firm” (Ephesians 6:10, 13).
May we always stand firm in the word and will of God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.