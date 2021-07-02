In 1876, as the United States was preparing to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Daniel Crane Roberts wrote a hymn in preparation for the celebration in Brandon, Vt.
Roberts was an Episcopal priest and rector of the Episcopal Church in Brandon. The hymn he wrote was “God of Our Fathers.”
It is a prayer song, and it is a song of praise to Jehovah God. “God of our Fathers, Whose Almighty Hand / Leads forth in beauty all the starry band. / Of Shining worlds in splendor through the skies / Our grateful songs, before thy throne arise.”
In the second stanza, Roberts acknowledged the dependence on God in the past and asked for continued guidance from him for the future. “Thy Love divine hath led us in the past. / In this free land by thee our lot is cast. / Be thou our ruler, guardian, guide and stay. / Thy Word Our Law, thy Paths our chosen ways.”
Roberts was born on Long Island in Bridgehampton, N.Y., in 1841. He received his education at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, graduating from there in 1857. Kenyon College was established by Philander Chase and was an Episcopal seminary at that time.
When the American Civil War began, he joined the Union Army serving as a private with the 84th Ohio Infantry.
In 1865, Roberts was ordained a deacon in the Episcopal church. He became an ordained priest in 1866. He ministered among churches in Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and it was during this time he moved to Brandon.
We know this hymn, not because of its popularity at America’s centennial celebration in Brandon, Vt., but we know it because of an Episcopal hymnal that was published in 1892.
During the process of publishing the hymnal, the United States was approaching the centennial of the adoption of the Constitution. George William Warren, organist for St. Thomas Episcopal Church in New York City, was part of the group tasked with revising the Episcopal hymnal.
Roberts learned about the project and sent “God of Our Fathers” anonymously to the group, telling them he would send his name if the hymn was accepted for publication. The hymn was accepted. Roberts had originally used the tune “Russian Hymn” for the music. Warren wrote the music with which we are familiar and named it “National Hymn.”
Other hymns that reflect the faith-based values of this great nation have been written.
On July 4, 1832, “My Country ’Tis of Thee” was first sung during an Independence Day service for children at Park Street Church in Boston. Samuel Francis Smith had written the lyrics the previous year while a student at Andover Theological Seminary in Andover, Mass.
The song proclaims America as a land of liberty with these opening words: “My country ’tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing … .” It also gives credit to Jehovah God for the liberty we have: “Our fathers’ God to Thee, Author of liberty, To Thee we sing.”
When Katharine Lee Bates visited Colorado in 1893, she was moved by what she saw and wrote, “O great for halcyon skies, For amber waves of grain … .” In 1904, she revised it, writing the words we now sing: “O beautiful for spacious skies, For amber waves of grain … .” She made further revisions in 1911.
The refrain of Bates’ “America the Beautiful” shouts praises to God: “America! America! / God shed his grace on thee / And crown thy good with brotherhood / From sea to shining sea!”
In 1918, while serving as a sergeant in the U.S. Army at Camp Upton in Yaphank, N.Y., and during the closing days of World War I, Irving Berlin wrote the magnificent song, “God Bless America.” However, it remained in an old trunk until 1938.
Kate Smith was looking for some new music for her radio show to observe the 20th anniversary of the end of World War I. Berlin had just returned from Europe, where he saw what was going on in Nazi Germany, and he wanted a song to celebrate America. He then remembered a song he had written 20 years earlier. “God bless America, land that I love / Stand beside her and guide her / Through the night with the light from above … .”
On Sunday, we celebrate the 245th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the birth of our nation. And as we do, let’s remember the people of faith who went before us and established this land so we could worship our heavenly father in freedom.
And as precious as our citizenship is in this great country, there is an even greater citizenship, and that is a citizenship in God’s eternal kingdom (Ephesians 2:19; Philippians 3:20). Let’s be faithful to our citizenship.
