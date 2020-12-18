As we look close to the western horizon just after sunset Dec. 21, we will see a phenomenon that hasn’t been seen since 1226 – Jupiter and Saturn will appear as one. In 1623, they did have a similar conjunction, but it could not be seen from Earth.
The reality is that this alignment takes place about every 20 years, but not as close as they will be Monday. Their separation will appear to be a tenth of a degree apart.
“Alignments between these two planets are rather rare, occurring once every 20 years or so, but this conjunction is exceptionally rare because of how close the planets will appear to one another,” Rice University astronomer Patrick Hartigan stated. “You’d have to go all the way back to just before dawn on March 4, 1226, to see a closer alignment between these objects visible in the night sky.”
Could this be the “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” R. Fischer Boyce wrote about in the early part of the 20th century?
Boyce and his family lived near the Plainview community in middle Tennessee. The words and melody had been on his mind during the night, and he could hardly sleep. He got up early on Sunday morning to write them down. Another family member was singing and walked into the room where Boyce was writing, and the singing broke his train of thought. So he took his pencil and paper to the milk barn. It was in his milk barn in middle Tennessee that this special song was born.
“Oh, Beautiful Star of Bethlehem/ Shining afar through shadows dim / Giving a light to those who long have gone / And guiding the Wise Men on their way / Unto the place where Jesus lay / Beautiful Star of Bethlehem, shine on.”
The beautiful star about which Boyce wrote has been the subject of much discussion and speculation as people sought to find its source.
Michael R. Molnar, a retired astrophysicist at Rutgers University, speculated a lunar eclipse in the year 6 B.C. could explain the Star of Bethlehem journeying in one direction, reversing,and standing still over Bethlehem when Jesus was born.
It’s possible that what the wise men saw was the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus on June 17, 2 BCE, according to John Mosely, program supervisor for the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.
“In any case, knowing that a truly interesting astronomical event occurred around the time of the Nativity can add to our sense of wonder during the traditional Christmas season,” Mosely writes in his 1987 book, “The Christmas Star.”
Or was it a star Jehovah God created especially for the birth of Jesus?
It was on the fourth day of creation when Jehovah God made the stars.
When God was blessing Abram (Abraham), he challenged him to count the stars. God then told Abram that his descendants would be as numerous as the stars in the heavens. God repeated this blessing to future generations.
A prophecy in Numbers 24:17 spoke about a singular star. It is an apparent reference to David, but many believe it is a dual prophecy: first to David, then to the Messiah: Jesus Christ.
In the closing message of the Revelation, John penned these words, “I, Jesus, have sent my angel to give you this testimony for the churches. I am the Root and the Offspring of David, and the bright Morning Star” (Revelation 22:16, NIV).
Just as the star guided the wise men to Bethlehem, stars have been used for navigation in the air, on land and on sea.
Perhaps it is with this thought in mind that Paul encouraged the Christians at Philippi to “shine like stars in the universe” (Philippians 2:15).
It was Jesus who said, “You are the light of the world. A city on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:14-16).
So, as we remember the “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem,” let’s also remember the one to whom it pointed. And with Jesus living in us, we will shine like stars in the universe. May others see Jesus in us and give praise to him.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
