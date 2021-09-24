During the wedding, I saw a friend, James, whom I had not seen in a number of years. He had been in medical school, and I was curious as to why he was at the wedding. A few minutes later, I noticed that his parents were sitting by him.
The wedding continued with the vows, the pronouncement of husband and wife, the kissing – you know, those things. Oh yes, I was hoping the groom had a great cake, because groom’s cakes are often chocolate cakes!
I had not expected to see anyone I really knew at the wedding. I had gone to watch the photographer work. I wanted to learn how to take great photos; I wanted to learn posing; I wanted to understand lighting; I wanted to see composition.
For a number of years, I had an interest in photography, but just a few weeks prior to the wedding, I purchased a twin-lens camera. OK, for you digital geeks, this was a 120 roll-film camera that was really popular for weddings and portraiture. Digital had not yet been invented.
After the wedding, I was talking with James and learning what had been going on in his life. When I asked him why he was at the wedding, he replied, “This was my sister’s roommate that got married, and my sister was in the wedding. Come on, and I’ll introduce you.”
Well, I knew James and his parents, but I didn’t know his sister.
James’ sister was on the other side of the building talking with a couple of others. We walked over there, and he said, “This is my sister. She’s 27 and single.”
At some point, I learned her name was Kay.
We went out for the first time that night, kinda. It wasn’t intentional – it just happened.
After the reception, a few people were going out to eat. Kay and her friend, John, invited me to ride with them to a sandwich shop where they were meeting her parents.
John ordered his sandwich, paid for it and waited for them to prepare it. Kay ordered her sandwich thinking she would pay for it when she got her sandwich. I ordered my sandwich, and the guy working the counter told me the total of her sandwich and mine. I got to pay for Kay’s sandwich, so I kinda count that as our first date.
Kay and I will celebrate our 41st wedding anniversary in a few days, and I’m so thankful for her.
We have two precious daughters. During these 41 years, we have been blessed in a multitude of ways, and I am thankful to God for His gracious blessings.
So, you’re probably wanting some great advice on how to have a wonderful marriage, right?
Has everything been “honeymoon perfect” over the years? Not exactly. Have I been the ideal husband over the years? Not exactly. Has Kay— well, never mind.
A couple of things I know for sure:
1) He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord (Proverbs 18:22).
2) An excellent wife is the crown of her husband (Proverbs 12:4).
And I believe the words of Dolly’s hit song really sum up my feelings for Kay, “I will always love you!”
Happy Anniversary, Kay!
