On June 28, 1914, Archduke Franz Ferdinand, heir to the Austrian throne, was assassinated. This led to World War I. During this war, modern lethal weapons such as chemical weapons and tanks were used for the first time.
On Oct. 31, 1517, Martin Luther nailed his Ninety-five Theses to the door of the All Saints’ Church in Wittenberg, Germany. This action proved to be the catalyst that brought the Protestant Reformation Movement to prominence.
Around 1440, Johannes Gutenberg developed a printing press with movable type. This led to more books being produced in greater numbers than ever before. The first major book produced on the Gutenberg press was the Gutenberg Bible.
On April 19, 1775, the “shot heard around the world” was fired as colonial militiamen and British troops faced off. The Battle of Lexington was brief, but the American Revolution had begun.
These are just a few of the events people list when asked to name the most important events in history. Also included are the French Revolution, the “Black Death,” Pax Romana, the assassination of Martin Luther King, the launch of Sputnik, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the list could go on and on.
Various factors affect how a person responds to a question like this: age, experience, race, socioeconomic status, education, where one lives …
But this is certain: all of these events affected the world at the time, they affected generations to come and their results are still being felt.
One event that is often included is the life of Jesus Christ. But there is a difference between the life of Jesus Christ and all other events which may be placed in a list of history’s most important events: the life of Jesus Christ has eternal implications for you and me.
The death, burial and resurrection of Jesus is the action on God’s part which allows man to come into a saving relationship with him. When Pentecost came 50 days later, Peter and the apostles preached the saving message urging men to respond to the grace of God.
This wasn’t “Plan B.” All of this was planned from the beginning because God loves you and me.
On the Day of Pentecost, Peter proclaimed that what was taking place had been “spoken of through the prophet Joel.” He then states, “Men of Israel, hear these words: Jesus of Nazareth, a man attested to you by God with mighty works and wonders and signs that God did through him in your midst, as you yourselves know – this Jesus, delivered up according to the definite plan and foreknowledge of God, you crucified and killed by the hands of lawless men. God raised him up, loosing the pangs of death, because it was not possible for him to be held by it” (Acts 2:22-24).
He later wrote that Jesus “was foreknown before the foundation of the world” (1 Peter 1:20).
The apostle Paul wrote, “… so that through the church the manifold wisdom of God might now be made known to the rulers and authorities in the heavenly places. This was according to the eternal purpose that he has realized in Christ Jesus our Lord, in whom we have boldness and access with confidence through our faith in him” (Ephesians 3:10-12).
Did you hear these words: “spoken of,” “definite plan and foreknowledge of God,” “foreknown,” “eternal purpose” … ? No, neither the crucifixion of Jesus nor the events on the Day of Pentecost were “Plan B.” They were all a part of God’s eternal purpose.
And God’s eternal purpose calls for a response from man.
As he spoke on the Day of Pentecost, Peter affirmed, “Let all the house of Israel therefore know for certain that God has made him both Lord and Christ, this Jesus whom you crucified” (Acts 2:36).
“Now when they heard this they were cut to the heart, and said to Peter and the rest of the apostles, ‘Brothers, what shall we do?’” (Acts 2:37).
Peter gave a simple, yet profound, response, “Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit” (Acts 2:38).
As we worship God on this Pentecost Sunday, may we remember His great love, mercy and grace. And as we live every day, may we extend His love, mercy and grace to others sharing this eternal purpose of God.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
