In 1860, a young man in England was about set sail for the United States. As he thought about the voyage across the vast Atlantic Ocean, an overwhelming fear set in. The young man expressed his apprehension to William Whiting, his headmaster at Winchester College Choristers’ School.
To provide comfort for his student, Whiting wrote this prayer:
“Eternal Father, strong to save, / Whose arm hath bound the restless wave, / Who bidd’st the mighty ocean deep / Its own appointed limits keep; / Oh, hear us when we cry to Thee, / For those in peril on the sea!”
It is believed that Whiting’s inspiration for the words of his prayer came from Psalm 107:23-27 where the psalmist spoke of sailors on the sea being ravaged by a fierce storm until they didn’t know what to do.
The psalmist continued: “Then they cried to the Lord in their trouble, and he delivered them from their distress. He made the storm be still, and the waves of the sea were hushed” (Psalm 107:28-29).
Whiting understood his student’s fears. At the age of 35, Whiting was aboard a ship in a very violent storm. The crew struggled to control the ship, and although badly damaged, the ship survived the storm. Whiting believed it was the hand of God that caused his survival. That experience instilled in Whiting a firm belief that God is in command of the seas.
In 1861, John Bacchus Dykes, an Anglican clergyman, composed the majestic music to Whiting’s poem.
The song began to find popularity that year after being included in the hymnal, “Hymns Ancient and Modern.”
In 1879, Lt. Cmdr. Charles Jackson Train was the master of the Midshipman Choir at the U.S Naval Academy. He began the practice of concluding every Sunday service with this hymn. Thus, it became know as the “Navy Hymn.”
It was the favorite hymn of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and it was sung at his funeral. When President John F. Kennedy’s body was being taken into the U.S. Capitol to lie in state, the Navy Band played this hymn.
Whiting’s prayer has four stanzas. The first addresses the Father; the second addresses the Christ; the third addresses the Holy Spirit; the fourth addresses the Trinity.
As Whiting wrote the second stanza, certainly he was remembering the incident in Mark 4 where Jesus and his disciples were on the Sea of Galilee. A sudden storm came up, and the disciples were afraid for their lives. Jesus spoke and calmed the sea.
As we sing this hymn, we remember the sailors on the sea. But may we also remember people who are facing an unknown fear, hardships, hurts or struggles from various reasons.
Are you facing health issues? Don’t give up – We serve a God who is strong to save!
Are you having problems with co-workers – or your boss? Don’t give up – We serve a God who is strong to save!
Are you conflicted because of a divorce? Don’t give up – We serve a God who is strong to save!
Are you struggling financially? Don’t give up – We serve a God who is strong to save!
Are you facing life having lost a child? Don’t give up – We serve a God who is strong to save!
Are you struggling with bad habits? Don’t give up – We serve a God who is strong to save!
Are there conflicts with a family member – maybe even one of your children? Don’t give up – We serve a God who is strong to save!
Are you wavering in your faith in Jesus? Don’t give up – We serve a God who is strong to save!
If there was anyone who could have given up because of difficulties and hardships, it was the apostle Paul. He was beaten; he was shipwrecked; he was thrown into prison; he was rejected; he was ridiculed … but he didn’t give up – he knew he served a God who was strong to save!
When Josiah was king of Israel, Zephaniah was one of Jehovah God’s prophets. He wrote a short book and spoke about God’s forthcoming judgment, the destruction it would cause and the difficulties people would face.
But God gave the people hope when he told them to wait patiently for him (Zephaniah 3:8).
He then proclaimed, “The Lord your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in his love he will no longer rebuke you, but will rejoice over you with singing” (Zephaniah 3:17).
May we rejoice because we serve a God who is strong to save!
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
