As we approached the departure point for our sunrise flight over the Valley of the Kings near Luxor, Egypt, we could see about two dozen brightly colored hot-air balloons and hear the blast from their propane burners.
A short time later, we climbed into one of the balloons. When our captain lit the burners, an immense flame heated the air inside the balloon. We gently lifted off the ground for our flight.
A few minutes later, we were drifting silently over the land with green fertile fields watered by the Nile River on one side of the balloon and dry barren desert on the other side.
I asked the captain about the location of the “golden city” whose discovery had been announced just six months earlier. He told me he would show it to me when we flew by it. A few minutes later, he tapped me on the shoulder and pointed out some ruins right by the road. I immediately recognized it as the “golden city” because of its unique curved walls.
The “golden city” is also known as Aten because of a mud seal that was found that identified the city as “the domain of the dazzling Aten.” The 3,400-year-old-city was founded by Amenhotep III, the grandfather of King Tut (Tutankhamun).
It has a rich history and was home to King Amenhotep III’s three royal palaces. However, after a period of time it was “lost” and buried under the sand for millennia. Many archaeologists have searched for it.
When it was found, it was not too far from the mortuary temple of Amenhotep III. It wasn’t “50 miles from nowhere” covered by 50 feet of sand. It was next to a well-traveled road and only 900 feet from Medinet Habu, the mortuary temple of Ramesses III. Who knows what’s between it and Medinet Habu?
I wonder how many people had traveled down the road by the “golden city” or how many people had walked across that little area with such rich history without even beginning to wonder what was under their feet.
Have you ever been looking for something and found it “right under your nose”?
When I heard about the “golden city,” I thought about the time Jesus told three stories about that which was lost (Luke 15).
The first was about a lost sheep; the second about a lost coin; the third about a lost boy (the prodigal son who had run away from home). In the third story, we have another lesson taught about another son who was always there but was upset when his younger brother returned home. But we will address that at another time.
In all of these stories that which was lost was being sought and being sought with passion. The shepherd left 99 sheep to seek the one that was lost. The woman who had lost a coin – which might have been part of her dowry – swept the whole house to find it. The father, whose son had taken his inheritance and left, looked day after day for his son to return.
But God is the story. He is the one who is seeking. And he is seeking you and me.
One is reminded of John Newton’s song, “Amazing grace! How sweet the sound, / That saved a wretch; like me! / I once was lost, but now am found, / Was blind, but now I see.”
Some points:
God seeks us. “For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost” (Luke 19:10).
God wants every person to be saved. “The Lord is not slow to fulfill his promise as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing that any should perish, but that all should reach repentance” (2 Peter 3:9).
God wants us to seek him. “The Lord is good to those who wait for him, to the soul who seeks him” (Lamentations 3:25).
God wants us to seek that which is holy. “If then you have been raised with Christ, seek the things that are above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth” (Colossians 3:1-2).
And with the same passion God seeks us, let’s seek God, and let’s do it with all our heart.
Kenneth Mills, a deacon and former preacher.
