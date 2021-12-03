In the early 1900s, Caleb T. Winchester urged Frank Mason North to write a missionary hymn for the upcoming 1905 edition of the Methodist Hymnal, which Winchester was editing.
North had been born in New York City in 1850 and was a graduate of Wesleyan University of Connecticut. As a Methodist Episcopal minister, he served churches in Florida, Connecticut and New York City. He had seen the explosive growth of New York City. Following the Civil War, the city’s population was approaching 1,000,000. In just 30 years, the population had swelled to almost 3,500,000.
Shortly before receiving Winchester’s request, North had preached a sermon from Matthew 22, where Jesus told the parable of the wedding feast and said, “The kingdom of heaven may be compared to a king who gave a wedding feast for his son” (Matthew 22:2).
When the time for the wedding feast arrived, those invited did not come. They had a variety of excuses. Basically, they were too busy with their personal activities to attend the feast. Then the king said, “Go therefore to the main roads and invite to the wedding feast as many as you find” (Matthew 22:9). It was this verse on which North focused when he wrote “Prayer for the City.” The text later became the words to the hymn “Where Cross the Crowded Ways of Life.”
“Where cross the crowded ways of life, / where sound the cries of race and clan, / above the noise of selfish strife, / we hear thy voice, O Son of Man. / In haunts of wretchedness and need, / on shadowed thresholds dark with fears, / from paths where hide the lures of greed, / we catch the vision of thy tears.”
North’s words were a reflection of the response the king was getting from those he invited to his son’s wedding feast. But they were also a reflection of the lifestyle he was seeing in New York City, where throngs of people passed each other but didn’t see each other.
In the little village of Magdala on the shores of the Sea of Galilee sits the Encounter Chapel. It was modeled after Magdala’s first century synagogue. In it is a mural painted by Daniel Cariola titled “Encounter.”
This striking painting pictures one who made her way through the crowd just to touch the hem of Jesus’ garment.
One of the rulers of the synagogue begged Jesus to come heal his daughter, and Jesus went with him. There was a large crowd pressing around Jesus, but one woman kept her focus on Jesus saying, “If I touch even his garments, I will be made well” (Mark 5:28).
She had been ill for 12 years. She had suffered at the hands of many physicians. She had spent all of her money trying to get well. But she heard about Jesus and put her complete faith in him. She saw the crowd, but her focus was on one individual in the crowd: Jesus Christ. When she touched his garment, she was healed.
Even with the hustle and bustle of the people surrounding him, Jesus knew one individual had touched him. He asked, “Who touched me?”
Jesus called out to the woman – not to find out who she was – but to affirm her, honor her faith and confirm her healing.
This woman had seen the crowd, but more than that, she saw Jesus in the crowd. Jesus was being jostled by the crowd, but he knew an individual had reached out for healing.
Too many times we see the crowd without really seeing anyone.
May we be like Jesus with hearts and eyes open – not just to the crowd – but to individuals in the crowd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.