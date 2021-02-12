When I was 8 years old, Mama Dee lost her eyesight. She and Granddad Layton lived just a few blocks from us in Ennis, Texas, and I was at their house almost every day.
Mama Dee had lived with diabetes for many years, and it was beginning to affect her eyesight.
One day, she was in Granddad’s little grocery store, and she couldn’t read the numbers on the meat scale. Later, she couldn’t find things on her dresser in their little apartment.
This ended her driving and a lot of activities in her life. But it didn’t stop her.
She could still see forms and shapes. Sometimes she could distinguish a little bit of color.
One day, Granddad and Mama Dee were visiting some friends out in the country. As they left, they had to open a gate on the drive to leave the property. Granddad got out and opened the gate. Because she could see shapes, Mama Dee slid over into the driver’s seat and drove through the gate. I think there was always the desire that her eyesight would return.
A few years later, they moved to Arkansas to be close to us. A couple of years after that, something happened – perhaps a detached retina – that caused her to lose most of her remaining sight.
It was in Searcy where Granddad and Mama Dee met and became friends with Herman West. West was a lifetime member of the Searcy Lions Club, and he made arrangements for Mama Dee to go to Arkansas Enterprises for the Blind in Little Rock for a few weeks.
There she learned to read braille, type and use various techniques in cooking and other activities.
She would count her steps from one room to another so she would know where she was in the house.
Mama Dee could have said, “I am blind, and I can’t do anything,” but she didn’t.
Mama Dee could have said, “I am blind, so I can’t cook,” but she didn’t. She had learned some things that would help her in her cooking, and she continued cooking. And I’m really glad she did, because she made great chocolate chip cookies!
Mama Dee could have said, “I am blind, so I can’t sew,” but she didn’t. She continued to use her little Singer Featherweight sewing machine. One Christmas, she made aprons for all of us, and the seams were as straight as could be.
Mama Dee could have said, “I am blind, so I can’t teach the Bible,” but she didn’t. She had records with Alexander Scourby reading the Bible, and she listened to them all the time.
For a few years, she and Granddad lived in Junction City, and Granddad preached for a little church. She taught children’s Bible classes, and one of the little boys she taught was Alan Robertson, who later became a minister of the gospel.
One Christmas, I found a plaque with this poem by Annie Johnson Flint: “God hath not promised skies always blue / Flower-strewn pathways, all our lives through; / God hath not promised sun without rain, / Joy without sorrow, peace without pain. / But God hath promised strength for the day, / Rest for the labour, light for the way, / Grace for the trials, help from above, / Unfailing kindness, undying love.”
I gave that plaque to Mama Dee because, even with all the difficulties the loss of sight brought, she continued to focus on God’s wonderful promises in her life.
Mama Dee passed away in 1981, but her memory and influence remain strong.
Because of Mama Dee and her overwhelming faith in God, I am reminded of and encouraged by King David’s statement, “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” (Psalm 27:1).
