On Nov. 18, 1959, the movie “Ben Hur” premiered at Loew’s State Theatre in New York City. Adapted from Lew Wallace’s 1880 classic and starring Charlton Heston, “Ben Hur” won a record 11 Academy Awards.
Set in AD 26, Heston played the role of Judah Ben-Hur, a wealthy prince and merchant in Jerusalem.
Judah’s childhood friend was Messala, and Messala was a Roman citizen. Messala left Jerusalem for several years and later returned to command the Roman garrison. He believed in the imperial power of Rome. But Judah held on to his faith and desired complete freedom for the Jewish people. This difference in beliefs created a tension between these two friends.
During a parade for the new Roman governor, loose tiles fell from the roof of Judah’s house and spooked the governor’s horse. Although he was aware this was an accident, Messala condemned Judah to the Roman galleys. He also imprisoned Judah’s mother and sister. His hope was that this would intimidate the Jewish people into obedience.
After three years on a Roman ship, Judah was assigned to the flagship commanded by Roman Consul Quintus Arrius. When they encountered a Macedonian fleet, Arrius commanded that all slaves, except Judah, be chained to their oars. During the battle, Arrius’ ship was sunk, and Judah rescued him.
Because of his actions and based on Arrius’ request, the Roman emperor freed Judah, and Arrius adopted him as his own son. When Arrius adopted Judah, he gave him his signet ring.
Judah stayed in Rome and learned the ways of the Romans. He became a champion charioteer, but his heart was still in Jerusalem.
He returned to Jerusalem as “young Arrius” and sent an expensive gift to Messala. Messala was amazed at the generosity of the gift and commented, “And from a man I’ve never met.” Judah was in the hallway and replied, “You’re wrong Messala.” Judah walked in, and Messala was stunned when he saw him. Messala questioned by what magic Judah bore the name of a Roman consul.
“You were the magician, Messala,” Judah replied. It was because Messala sent him to the galleys that he was there to save Arrius’ life as the ship sank. Judah asked, “You know his seal?” He then slammed the signet ring onto the wax tablet and demanded to know where his mother and sister were.
Later, the Jerusalem governor told Judah he would be made a citizen of Rome. But because he abhorred what Rome had done to his family and the Jewish people, he returned the signet ring saying, “I am Judah Ben-Hur.”
A signet ring carries authority. A signet ring is as good as a notarized signature. When Judah received Arrius’ signet ring, he received the authority of Arrius and the authority Arrius had as a Roman consul. Stamping a wax tablet or a clay seal was an official signature.
For Judah Ben-Hur, keeping the signet ring and all of the authority and influence it carried did not compare to the importance of being true to himself and to God’s people.
In 2015, Dr. Eilat Mazar discovered a bulla in the Ophel excavations in Jerusalem that belonged to King Hezekiah.
A bulla is a piece of clay with the impression of a signet ring. As scrolls were rolled up, documents were folded or records were signed, a piece of clay was placed on it and imprinted with the signet ring or seal. It was much like having a notary public stamp or emboss a document in today’s world. The bulla authenticated the document.
Although a bulla with Hezekiah’s seal was discovered, nothing is known about the document it sealed. Perhaps the bulla fell off; maybe the document deteriorated; fire might have consumed the document.
Documents are not the only things that are sealed. Utility meters, cargo containers and electronics often have seals of one type or another.
As Christians, we have been stamped with a signet ring: the seal of Jehovah God’s Holy Spirit.
Paul emphasized this when writing the Christians at Ephesus, “In him [Jesus Christ] you also, when you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation, and believed in him, were sealed with the promised Holy Spirit, who is the guarantee of our inheritance until we acquire possession of it, to the praise of his glory” (Ephesians 1:13-14).
He used similar terminology in 2 Corinthians 1:22 and Ephesians 4:30.
God values us, and he is announcing his promise and protection when he seals us with his Holy Spirit. Let’s not give our Father cause to question his decision.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
