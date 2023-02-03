On Feb. 4, 1555, John Rogers was burned at the stake in Smithfield, England, by Bloody Mary, becoming the first protestant martyr during her reign.
Bloody Mary was Queen Mary I of England. Also known as Mary Tudor, she was Queen of England and Ireland from July 1553 until her death in 1558. She was also Queen of Spain from January 1556 until her death.
Mary opposed the English Reformation that began under the reign of her father, King Henry VIII.
Henry VIII had been raised as a devout Catholic. After Martin Luther’s teachings began making inroads into England, King Henry VIII wrote “The Defense of the Seven Sacraments” in 1521. Henry dedicated this work to Pope Leo X. When the pope read it, he rewarded Henry with the title of “Defender of the Faith.”
But his defense of the Catholic faith began to change in 1527. Because Catherine had not provided him with a son to be heir to the throne, Henry requested that the pope annul his marriage. The pope refused because Catholic doctrine did not allow for annulment or divorce. Henry was not happy.
Henry later named Thomas Cranmer archbishop of Canterbury, and in 1533, Cranmer gave Henry what he wanted. He was now free to marry Anne Boleyn. It was Cranmer and Thomas Cromwell who built a case that the King of England should not be subject to the pope.
In 1534, Parliament passed the “Act of Supremacy” that finalized the break from the Catholic Church. This made King Henry III the supreme head of the Church of England. Henry was given the full power and authority to reform the church and correct all errors and heresies.
On Jan. 28, 1547, King Henry VIII died, and his son, Edward, ascended to the throne. Edward was only 9 at the time. As King Edward VI, he continued his father’s support of the English Reformation.
However, he was sickly and died of tuberculosis July 6, 1553, when he was 15.
A power struggle ensued, and Lady Jane Grey ruled for nine days until she was overthrown by the more popular Queen Mary I.
During the years her father, Henry VIII, had encouraged and facilitated the English Reformation, Mary I had remained adamantly entrenched in the Catholic faith.
John Rogers was born about 1500 in Deritend, England. After graduating from the University of Cambridge in 1526, he became a Catholic priest. In 1532, he became rector of Holy Trinity in the city of London. In 1534, he left England for Antwerp to become a chaplain to English merchants.
While in Antwerp, he met William Tyndale, who influenced and encouraged him to leave Catholicism for Protestantism. Tyndale was betrayed and executed in 1536, but Rogers continued Tyndale’s work of translating the Old Testament. Rogers worked on translating and compiling a complete Bible over the next year using works by Tyndale, Coverdale and the writings of dozens of reformers.
Rogers could not put his name on the Bible because he had been declared a heretic, so he used the pseudonym of Thomas Matthew. King Henry VIII authorized the printing of the “Matthew Bible,” making it the first officially authorized version in the English language.
Rogers returned to England in 1548 to continue promoting the reformation while Edward VI was still king. In 1551, he was appointed a prebendary at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.
When Mary I became queen in 1553, Rogers preached an anti-Catholic sermon warning against “pestilent Popery, idolatry and superstition” and was immediately arrested. After house imprisonment for several months, he was transferred to Newgate Prison, where he remained for about a year.
Knowing that he was going to be burned at the stake in a few days, Rogers wrote a lengthy poem of faith, love and devotion to his wife and children, calling on them to live a life of faith. It included these thoughts: “Come, welcome, death, the end of fears, / I am prepared to die; / These earthly flames will send my soul / Up to the Lord on high./ Farewell, my children, to the world, / Where you must yet remain; / The Lord of hosts is your defense / Till we do meet again.”
In January 1555, Rogers was summoned before a council in the Southwark district of London. There he was charged with heresy and sentenced to death. Shortly before his execution, he was offered a pardon if he would recant, but he refused stating, “That which I have preached I will seal with my blood.”
It is reported that Rogers walked to his execution quoting Psalm 51, “Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me.” As he was tied to the stake and the fire was lit, Rogers washed his hands in the flames as though he did not feel them and lifted them high in the air.
Almost 300 martyrs were burned at the stake during Bloody Mary’s reign of just over five years. Rogers and hundreds – no, thousands upon thousands – of martyrs have bled and died so people could read the Bible.
While Jesus was teaching one day, some of his disciples turned away and no longer followed him. “Jesus said to the twelve, ‘Do you want to go away as well?’ Simon Peter answered him, ‘Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life, and we have believed, and have come to know, that you are the Holy One of God’” (John 6:67-69).
May we – as did the twelve – cling to Jesus Christ and God’s holy word which was sealed with the blood of Jesus. May we – as have done the martyrs who have gone before us – stand firm in the faith.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
