Could you put into words what was going through your mind when you saw the photos and videos coming out of Afghanistan a few days ago? Would it be words like agony, grief, heartache, tragedy or anguish?
Videos showed a United States Air Force C-17 that was packed with 640 Afghan citizens rolling on the taxiway to depart Kabul. Mobs of people ran along beside the airplane trying to get on. Others clung to the sides or jumped on the landing gear. Hundreds of Afghans were scrambling to leave their home country. They wanted deliverance.
As the C-17 departed the airport, some of those who had managed to hang on for a few minutes fell to their death. After the plane landed, human remains were found in its wheel well.
As I’m writing this, a news story just came across that there were 6,000 people at the Kabul airport scrambling to leave the country. Afghan mothers were throwing their babies over the barbed wire fence to British soldiers. They are desperate.
This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Many of us remember the images coming out of Saigon on April 29-30, 1975, as people were being evacuated from the rooftops of buildings.
When a friend who served in Vietnam and piloted a DHC-4 Caribou saw what was going on in Afghanistan, he wrote, “Same thing happened in Vietnam (just not leaving the country). We would land at a remote strip in our 18-passenger airplane and be swarmed with people trying to force their way onto the airplane to leave, and they didn’t know where we were going next. Our record was 73 on our 18-passenger airplane.”
People were scrambling for deliverance.
I’m thinking the same thing happened back in the days of Noah.
“The Lord saw how great the wickedness of the human race had become on the earth, and that every inclination of the thoughts of the human heart was only evil all the time … But Noah found favor in the eyes of the Lord” (Genesis 6:5, 8).
A little later, God commanded Noah to build an ark and save himself and his family along with the animals.
Did you ever wonder what kind of questions Noah faced when he was building the ark?
“Noah, what are you building?
“An ark.”
“An ark. What’s that?”
“A big boat.”
“A boat. A big boat out here in the middle of nowhere?”
“Yes.”
“Why?”
“God told me to because a great flood is coming.”
“Who is God, and what is a flood?”
You can just imagine all the conversations Noah might have had.
But then one day the floods came. Noah and his family went into the ark, and God closed the door.
I’m guessing that people who had watched Noah build the ark were not standing on the docks and hillsides waving and wishing them bon voyage.
I’m guessing they were yelling and banging on the door. I’m guessing they were clawing at the sides of the ark trying to climb on. I’m guessing they were trying everything they could think of to get on the ark and away from the floodwaters.
I’m guessing they were scrambling for deliverance.
Jesus talked about people scrambling for deliverance.
In the Sermon on the Mount, he stated, “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 7:21). He then said that when these people are rejected, they will put up a defense and say, “Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name and in your name drive out demons and in your name perform many miracles?” (Matthew 7:22). And no matter how much they scramble for deliverance, the answer will be “Depart from me.”
Jesus presented a similar scene in Matthew 25 of those who were separated on the right and left. Again, those who were rejected scrambled for deliverance.
In the throne scene in the Revelation, “there before me was a great multitude that no one could count, from every nation, tribe, people and language, standing before the throne and before the Lamb” (Revelation 7:9). “And they cried out in a loud voice: ‘Salvation belongs to our God, who sits on the throne, and to the Lamb’” (Revelation 7:10).
This is what the apostle Paul understood when he wrote, “What a wretched man I am! Who will rescue me from this body that is subject to death? Thanks be to God, who delivers me through Jesus Christ our Lord!” (Romans 7:24-25).
Paul didn’t have to be one scrambling for deliverance because he had been obedient to the will of God (Acts 22:1-16). May the same be said for us.
