On Nov. 17, 1820, the Portland (Maine) Gazette published “The Battle of Lovell’s Pond” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. This was Longfellow’s first poem to be published, and he was only 13 at the time.
In this poem, he gave a foreshadowing of a most promising career by his emotive and compelling writing. He was fast becoming an eloquent wordsmith.
The Battle of Lovell’s Pond, also known as the Battle of Pequawket or Lovewell’s Fight, took place May 9, 1725, in northern New England. It was the last major engagement of Drummer’s War, which lasted from July 25, 1722, to Dec. 15, 1725. Drummer’s War was a number of battles between the New England colonies and the Wabanaki Confederacy which included American First Nations and a Native American confederation.
Longfellow’s opening stanza reads, “Cold, cold is the north wind and rude is the blast / That sweeps like a hurricane loudly and fast, / As it moans through the tall waving pines lone and drear, / Sighs a requiem sad o’er the warrior’s bier.”
By the time Longfellow had graduated from Bowdoin College, a number of his poems had been published. He wrote more than 1,000 poems during his lifetime. Among his best-known poems are “The Song of Hiawatha,” “Paul Revere’s Ride,” “The Wreck of the Hesperus,” “The Arrow and the Song,” “To the River Charles” and “A Psalm of Life.”
Longfellow’s accomplishments were something to be admired. He was a college graduate. He traveled extensively in Europe. He was conversant in several languages. He was a professor at Harvard University. In the 19th century, he was America’s best-known and most-beloved poet.
However, with all of his achievements and accolades, Longfellow had his share of pain and heartache.
Prior to beginning his teaching at Harvard, he and his wife, Mary Potter, traveled to Europe. In 1835, she died in Germany following a miscarriage.
He later met Frances (Fanny) Appleton, but she was not interested in a romantic relationship with him. That did not deter Longfellow, and he pursued her. Over the years, Fanny fell in love with him, and they married July 13, 1843.
On May 27, 1844, 12 days before the birth of their first son, she expressed her love for Longfellow as she wrote, “How completely my life is bound up in his love. Can any child excite as strong a passion as this we feel for each other?”
Longfellow and Fanny had five children before tragedy struck July 9, 1861. Fanny had trimmed the hair of one of their daughters and placed the lock in a packet. As she was heating sealing wax, her dress caught fire, and the flames surrounded her. Longfellow was able to put out the flames, but she was so severely burned that she died the next day.
While trying to save his wife, Longfellow was badly burned and unable to attend her funeral. The burns left his face sensitive to shaving; thus his patriarchal white beard.
The American Civil War had begun just a few months prior to his wife’s death, and Longfellow was disheartened by it. Although he was an abolitionist and as early as 1842 had written antislavery poetry, he was deeply disturbed by the thought of countryman fighting countryman.
To top it off, his 18-year-old son, Charles – in opposition to his father’s desires – enlisted in the Union Army in 1863. He wrote his father, “You know for how long a time I have been wanting to go to the war I have tried hard to resist the temptation of going without your leave but I cannot any longer…” Charles was injured in late 1863 and recovered over a period of several months.
As Christmas of 1863 approached, the words “Of peace on earth, good-will to men” echoed in Longfellow’s mind. He struggled because that was not what was going on in the nation. Brother was fighting brother. He was in anguish. Perhaps his faith in God was wavering.
He sat down and wrote, “I heard the bells on Christmas Day.” As his thoughts flowed, his pen showed his overwhelming emotions: Christmas is here; bells are ringing; cannons are thundering; hearthstones are rent…
“And in despair I bowed my head; / ‘There is no peace on earth,’ I said; / ‘For hate is strong, / And mocks the song / Of peace on earth, goodwill to men!’
“Then pealed the bells more loud and deep: / ‘God is not dead, nor doth He sleep; / The Wrong shall fail, / The Right prevail, / With peace on earth, goodwill to men.’”
What a difference between the last two verses! Why? Longfellow changed his focus from the problems he was seeing and the problems he was facing to seeing the God of creation and deliverance.
The apostle Paul went through an untold number of hardships. “Five times I received at the hands of the Jews the forty lashes less one. Three times I was beaten with rods. Once I was stoned. Three times I was shipwrecked; a night and a day I was adrift at sea; on frequent journeys, in danger from rivers, danger from robbers, danger from my own people, danger from Gentiles, danger in the city, danger in the wilderness, danger at sea, danger from false brothers; in toil and hardship, through many a sleepless night, in hunger and thirst, often without food, in cold and exposure. And, apart from other things, there is the daily pressure on me of my anxiety for all the churches” (2 Corinthians 11:24-28).
What was his answer? Focus on Jesus. “For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21).
Whatever the problem we face – and with all the encouragement, help and support of family, friends and professionals – the ultimate answer is Jesus Christ.
May the bells of hope ring in our lives every day, and may God be praised.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
