On Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds into her flight. All seven on board perished. On this flight was Christa MacAuliff, who was representing the Teacher in Space project. Other crew members included Michael J. Smith, Dick Scobee, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Gregory Jarvis and Judith Resnik.
This tragedy is imbedded in our minds and hearts because the space shuttle program had been successful and we did not expect a failure such as this. But it also stands out because among the crew was a civilian school teacher.
The explosion of the Challenger was 37 years ago, and I remember seeing the live broadcasts of this event. I remember watching man set foot on the moon. I remember where I was when I heard that President John F. Kennedy had been assassinated. These are just a few of the events that have shaped our nation’s trajectory during my lifetime.
Mother and Daddy both told me about where they were when they heard that Pearl Harbor had been attacked. Mother told about Charles Lindberg’s flight across the Atlantic Ocean and seeing him in a parade in Dallas. Granddad Layton told about carrying a six-shooter with him while traveling from the Dallas area to west Texas in 1908 when he was 16 to get some mules.
We all have memories that stay with us – some good; some bad. We have memories of major events that affect the direction of our nation, business, friendships or family. We have other memories that are more personal or not well known. These memories might be anything from – in my case – learning about a classmate being hit and killed while riding his bicycle to a fantastic Alaskan cruise our daughters gave us for our anniversary to seeing my beautiful bride being walked down the aisle by her father.
One thing I – and all of us – must remember when talking about memories is that my memory is from one perspective and your memory is from another perspective. Our proximity, either physically or timewise, to the event determines how it affects us.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau and confirmed by the Brookings Institute, the majority of the U.S. population is now under the age of 40. That means that the majority of the U.S. population were very young or not yet born when the Challenger exploded. Yet, that event is burned into my mind.
Remembering to remember is vital to paying tribute to those who have gone before, and it is vital to creating a path for our future.
“The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history” – George Orwell, English novelist and journalist (1903-50).
“A generation which ignores history has no past and no future” – Robert Heinlein, American author, aeronautical engineer and naval officer (1907-88).
“History is a vast early warning system” – Norman Cousins, American journalist and professor (1915-90).
“Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it” – Winston Churchill, British statesman, historian, author and artist (1875-1965).
This is why Jehovah God constantly reiterated two commands: “Remember …” “Do not forget … ” And yet, too many times we do forget.
Remember when God’s people were in Egypt and he called Moses to return and lead them out? The Egyptians endured 10 plagues before Pharaoh let them go. The last plague was the death of the first born. God gave his people instructions on how to prepare the house and what to eat that night. That was the first Passover. Moses said, “Remember this day in which you came out from Egypt.” And that story was told every year at the Passover so people would remember.
When Moses was nearing the end of his life, he assembled God’s people and charged them saying, “Remember the days of old; consider the years of many generations; ask your father, and he will show you, your elders, and they will tell you” (Deuteronomy 32:7).
When Joshua led the children of Israel across the Jordan River into the land God had promised, he instructed that one man from each tribe should take a stone from the middle of the river and set it up where they slept that night. “When your children ask their fathers in times to come, ‘What do these stones mean?’ Then you shall let your children know … the Lord your God dried up the waters of the Jordan for you until you [Israel] passed over” (Joshua 4:21-23). This was a point of remembrance.
Yet, many times over the generations, God’s people forgot him, his promises, his blessings and their hope in him.
The book of Judges is a continuous cycle of God’s people forgetting him and later repenting and returning to him. “And the people of Israel did not remember the Lord their God, who had delivered them from the hand of all their enemies on every side” (Judges 8:34).
When the apostle Paul wrote the Christians at Ephesus, he called them to remember. “Remember that you were at that time separated from Christ, alienated from the commonwealth of Israel and strangers to the covenants of promise, having no hope and without God in the world. But now in Christ Jesus you who once were far off have been brought near by the blood of Christ. For he himself is our peace …” (Ephesians 2:12-14).
We could make a long list of what we are to remember, but may I suggest these few points:
God is faithful. “Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who promised is faithful” (Hebrews 10:23).
Christ died for us even when we were in the depths of our sins. “God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us. Since we have now been justified by his blood …” (Romans 5:8-9).
We must remember the transformation at our baptism. In 1 Corinthians, Paul lists many sins which separate one from God. He stated that many of these people had been enslaved to these sins. He then reminded them of their salvation: “But you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God” (1 Corinthians 6:11).
We are to remember our calling (1 Corinthians 1:26). And our calling is to be an ambassador for Jesus Christ so that others may be saved. “We are therefore Christ’s ambassadors, as though God were making his appeal through us. We implore you on Christ’s behalf: Be reconciled to God” (2 Corinthians 5:20).
And, just as the Israelites remembered their deliverance from Egyptian slavery when they observed the Passover, we remember our deliverance from sin through the blood of Jesus Christ as we celebrate communion with him every week (Acts 20:7).
Wherever we are, whatever we are doing, whoever we are with – let’s always remember to remember that we have been bought with a price and we are to live a life that brings glory to God.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
