On Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds into her flight. All seven on board perished. On this flight was Christa MacAuliff, who was representing the Teacher in Space project. Other crew members included Michael J. Smith, Dick Scobee, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Gregory Jarvis and Judith Resnik.

This tragedy is imbedded in our minds and hearts because the space shuttle program had been successful and we did not expect a failure such as this. But it also stands out because among the crew was a civilian school teacher.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.