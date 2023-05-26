On Nov. 26, 1944, 31 B-24 bombers from the 491st Bombardment Group departed RAF North Pickenham, England, on a mission to destroy the Misburg oil refinery plant in Germany. Sixteen didn’t returned.
After the winds of war started blowing in 1941, Daddy joined the Army Air Corps in March of that year. He was initially stationed at Brooks Field in San Antonio; later being transferred to Lubbock Army Air Field in Lubbock, Texas.
He completed Officer Candidate School in Miami and returned to Lubbock where he was adjutant for the cadet detachment. Servicemen were assigned to Lubbock for their twin-engine flight instruction. Their training was in the Cessna AT-17 Bobcat, nicknamed the “Bamboo Bomber.”
In April 1944, Daddy was assigned to the 491st at RAF Metfield, England. He was later promoted to captain and made executive officer of the 853rd Bomb Squadron.
On July 15, 1944, bombs were delivered to Metfield, but the bomb dump crew had gone to supper. This load of bombs was a new compound and was less stable than earlier bombs. They were to have been marked with a yellow band around the bombs, but reports said they were not.
Because it was a Saturday, the truck drivers were eager to unload the bombs and enjoy the evening. They decided to bump them off the trucks by backing up and stopping suddenly rather than waiting for the crew to use the hoist. The result was a massive explosion that killed six soldiers, destroyed or damaged about two dozen B-24s, damaged a number of buildings and created a crater about 25 feet deep and 75 feet in diameter.
After the bomb dump exploded at Metfield, the 491st, known as “The Ringmasters,” moved to RAF North Pickenham, England.
During the bombing run to Misburg on Nov. 26, the 853rd was joined by the 854th and the 855th. When the bombers approached their target, the weather was rather clear and anti-aircraft fire was “intense and accurate the entire length of the bomb run.” They were attacked by a large number of enemy fighters. Nine B-24s from the 854th and the entire squadron of the 853rd were destroyed.
Even though the 491st lost about half of their B-24s, they went on to fight off a large number of enemy aircraft and successfully bombed the target. After this action, the 491st Bombardment Group received a Distinguished Unit Citation for “outstanding performance of duty in armed conflict.”
Because of the loss of life of his squadron that did not return, Daddy wrote Mother, “Today is the saddest day of my life.” As executive officer of the 853rd, Daddy was involved in the notification of family members.
Daddy went on to retire from active duty in the U.S. Air Force with the rank of captain. He then served in the reserves and retired as a lieutenant colonel.
The people of Metfield and North Pickenham remember the “Yanks” who served in their villages during World War II.
In North Pickenham, a monument reads, ”In memory to the men of the USAAF who flew from North Pickenham 1944-1945; 492 BG, April 1944–August 1944; 491 BG, August 1944–May 1945”.
A memorial bench honoring the 491st sits next to the North Pickenham village sign.
St. John the Baptist Church in Metfield, which dates back to the 12th century, has a plaque that says, “In grateful remembrance of all ranks of the United States 8th Air Force who served at Metfield Airfield and of those who sacrificed their lives in the defence of freedom.”
Other memorials honoring our service personnel are found throughout England, Europe and the four corners of the globe. An untold number of monuments are found in our nation’s capital, state capitals, cities and parks around our country.
Cemeteries holding the remains of those who fought for our freedom are located in England, France, Belgium, Philippines, South Korea, Luxembourg and other nations on multiple continents. The Department of Veterans Affairs maintains 155 national cemeteries in 42 states and Puerto Rico.
Men and women of the United States have fought “in the air, on land and sea.” It is because of these actions and the sacrifices of thousands upon thousands that we have the freedoms we enjoy.
This Memorial Day – and every day – may we remember all who have given their lives to defeat tyranny and provide the blessing of freedom.
“Greater love has no one than this, that one lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13). May we always remember that our greatest freedom – our eternal freedom – is found in Jesus Christ. May our lives be an honor to him.
Kenneth Mills, a deacon and former preacher.
