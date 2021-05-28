The American Legion gave out red poppy boutonnieres on the streets of Ennis, Texas, around each Memorial Day in exchange for a donation to raise money for veterans. I remember hearing the story of the red poppies and the poem, “In Flanders Fields.”
It was during World War I, after the death of a close friend, that John McCrae noticed how quickly the red poppies sprung up around the graves of those who died at Ypres, Belgium. He then penned “In Flanders Fields.”
This poignant poem is a memorial to the soldiers who gave their lives for a just cause and opens with these enduring words, “In Flanders Fields the poppies blow between the crosses, row on row, that mark our place …”
Although Memorial Day predates the poem, they came together years later.
Originally known as Decoration Day, this remembrance was established three years after the end of the American Civil War. On May 5, 1868, Maj. Gen. John A. Logan, commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, issued General Order No. 11, which set aside May 30, 1868, “for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion.”
The Civil War was our nation’s bloodiest conflict. The numbers are not specific, but at least 620,000 Americans died during the Civil War. For every five people deployed, one was killed.
It was the Civil War which led to the development of our national cemeteries. On July 17, 1862, the U.S. Congress passed an act to create these cemeteries. Fourteen national cemeteries had been established by the end of 1862.
Today, there are 155 national cemeteries, and they are overseen by the Department of Veterans Affairs. More than four million Americans rest in these cemeteries. These men and women are veterans of every war and every conflict our nation has faced.
Many, but not all, of our veterans are buried in these cemeteries. Others rest in large metropolitan cemeteries, a local community cemetery or a little country cemetery beside a small white church building.
War has taken its toll on our military personnel.
The American Revolution saw 4,435 deaths; World War I: 116,516; World War II: 405,399; Korean War: 36,574; Vietnam War: 58,220. Recent years have seen deaths in the Gulf, Iraq, Afghanistan and other spots around the world.
Deaths have come through enemy fire, friendly fire and unfortunate accidents. The sacrifices have been great – they have been heart-wrenching – but it is through these sacrifices that we have our freedoms.
In the midst of hot dogs, hamburgers and barbecue this Memorial Day, may we pause for a few minutes and remember, lest we forget.
May we consider the sacrifices of the solder, family, friends and community and remember, lest we forget.
May we see row upon row upon row of white monuments and remember, lest we forget.
May we always remember, lest we forget.
But there is another sacrifice – another memorial day – which provides an even greater freedom. It is the sacrifice of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He died, was buried and overcame death with the resurrection so we might have forgiveness of sins and eternal life.
When the apostle Paul wrote the Christians at Corinth (1 Corinthians 11), he reminded them of the Lord’s Supper and how Jesus said, “Do this in remembrance of me.”
And so, as Christians, we join together for a few minutes each Sunday to share in a memorial feast and remember, lest we forget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.