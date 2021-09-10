As I walked into my friend’s office, she had her eyes glued to her computer watching a live news feed. She told me the World Trade Centers had been attacked. The South Tower had fallen. We watched the North Tower fall.
The day had begun rather normally for most folks. It was Tuesday. People were going to work. Kids were going to school. It was also primary election day in New York City, and the polling stations had opened at 6 a.m. But this normal day became “unnormal” rather quickly.
At 8:46 a.m., American Airlines flight 11 hit the North Tower, crashing into floors 93 through 99. Firemen, policemen and first responders rushed to the scene. They ran up the stairs to rescue people while those who had been busy at work just a little earlier were rushing down the stairs.
At 9:03 a.m., United Airlines flight 175 hit floors 77 through 85 of the South Tower.
At 9:59 a.m., the South Tower collapsed. It had been burning for 56 minutes.
At 10:28 a.m., the North Tower collapsed after burning for 102 minutes.
Many in the buildings couldn’t get out. Their exits were blocked. Some jumped out of windows knowing they would face certain death. More than 800 people who were in or around the South Tower were killed. More than 1,600 died when the North Tower collapsed.
While all of this was taking place in New York City, American Airlines flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m.. United Airlines flight 93 crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pa., at 10:03 a.m.
Scenes were chaotic. Friends called friends. Families called a husband, a wife, a son, a daughter, a mother. Firemen called other firemen. Too many did not answer.
Thousands of families were affected by the death or injury of a family member or friend.
People stopped. They were stunned. Some did not know which way to turn.
On Sunday, church attendance increased dramatically. People prayed. People gave money to help the hurting. People volunteered their time to serve however they could. There was a glimpse of spiritual revival in the land.
At baseball games, instead of singing, “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh inning stretch, artists started singing, “God Bless America.”
People flew the flag. They sang the national anthem. They said the Pledge of Allegiance.
Funeral after funeral after funeral was held. The New York City Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums played at about 500 funerals and memorial services in the following year.
In his song about the events of Sept. 11, Alan Jackson asked the question, “Where were you when the world stopped turning?”
I remember. I remember exactly where I was when I learned the news about the attack on the World Trade Towers. I followed the events of the day and of the following days. Images are burned indelibly into my brain. These events and images affect my thoughts and actions. These are events I will never forget.
Other images are burned into my memory. I remember where I was when I learned about the Challenger shuttle disaster. I remember where I was when I heard that President John F. Kennedy was killed. I have so many images of the Vietnam War.
Although I wasn’t alive when Pearl Harbor was attacked, it was an event that affected Daddy and Mother’s lives – especially since Dad was in the Army Air Corps at that time. And because of how deeply it affected their lives, it affected me.
Multitude upon multitude of events are seared into my memory. Because of today being 9-11, I’ve focused on national tragedies. There have also a plethora of good, positive and inspiring events on both the national and world level, in my church family, in business relationships, among friends and in my precious earthly family.
Some events affect me more than others.
Unfortunately, some are beginning to seem distant. The problem with memories and events becoming distant is when that which is really important becomes distant and loses its impact on my life.
The one event that I must never forget – and most be in the forefront of my life all the time – is that Jesus died for me, and he is my Lord and Savior. This is the good news – it is the gospel of Jesus Christ. The Apostle Paul reminded the Christians at Corinth, “Now, brothers and sisters, I want to remind you of the gospel I preached to you, which you received and on which you have taken your stand. By this gospel you are saved, if you hold firmly to the word I preached to you. Otherwise, you have believed in vain” (1 Corinthians 15:1-2).
Remember.
