On March 31, 1943, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s first musical, “Oklahoma,” made its debut on Broadway. This musical was based on Lynn Riggs’ play, “Green Grow the Lilacs.” It became a smash hit and played 2,212 performances. Over the years, there have been stage revivals of the Broadway production.
In 1955, the film version hit the movie theaters. Its stars included Gordon MacRae, Shirley Jones, Rod Steiger and James Whitmore. Rodgers and Hammerstein oversaw the film production to keep it true to the original writing of the Broadway play. The film went on to win several Academy Awards.
The setting is the Oklahoma Territory in 1906 – about the time my grandfather moved from Arkansas to Indian Territory. The two territories joined together in 1907 to become the state of Oklahoma. In the opening scene, Curly McLain (played by MacRae), is riding his horse through the fields on his way to woo Laurey Williams (played by Jones).
The sky is a rich blue filled with puffy clouds. As he rides by the corn that is “as high as an elephant’s eye,” he is singing, “Oh, what a beautiful mornin’! / Oh, what a beautiful day! / I’ve got a beautiful feelin’ / Ev’rything’s goin’ my way.”
What a way to begin a day!
I know Curly was just following the writer’s script and singing a song written for the show, but his attitude reminded me of what my mother’s attitude was throughout her life.
Mother was an excellent Bible student and a great Bible teacher. She read her Bible regularly and put the teachings of Jesus into practice. She was a people person and encouraged others. If she and Daddy weren’t out visiting folks or having them in their home, she was on the phone chatting with someone or checking up on one who was sick. She wrote notes of encouragement.
Of all the verses in the Bible she knew and had memorized, the one I heard the most was Psalm 118:24: “This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.” If I heard her quote this verse once, I heard her quote it a thousand times – and I don’t believe that’s an exaggeration!
She lived every day with a heart of thankfulness and joy because she knew she was living in a day the Lord had created.
She was my mother and a blessing to me, but she was also a blessing to all who knew her. I believe she was a mother after God’s own heart.
Another mother who is a blessing to me is my sweet wife. She is a patient and loving and a wonderful mother to our precious daughters. She is a great example of one who puts her faith in our Father. And she learned that from her mother, who was a godly lady.
My wife and I both had godly grandmothers who blessed us richly.
Mother’s Day is a time to honor and be thankful for our mothers. However, I know many have not had the wonderful relationship I had.
I hope that today and every day there is a mother in your life – whether your birth mother, an adoptive mother, a stepmother or a mother in your heart – who gives you great memories and unbounded joy.
“A woman who has a kind heart gains honor.” (Proverbs 11:16a).
“Charm can fool you. Beauty fades. But a woman who has respect for the Lord should be praised” (Proverbs 31:30).
Kenneth Mills, a deacon and former preacher.
