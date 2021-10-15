In the early morning hours of Jan. 17, 1994, a massive earthquake struck Los Angeles.
The destruction of what became known as the Northridge earthquake was extensive. The death toll was 57, and more than 5,000 were injured. Property damage was estimated to be more than $20 billion. Damage occurred up to 85 miles away.
Sections of the Santa Monica Freeway were damaged during the earthquake. This may be the busiest freeway in the United States.
C.C. Myers, Inc., a California-based construction company, had gained a reputation as an emergency contractor. They specialized in highways and bridges and were awarded a contract to get the Santa Monica Freeway open again.
It was estimated that the closure of the freeway was costing the area as much as $1,000,000 per day.
The contract with C.C. Myers specified the construction was to be completed in 140 days. However, it also specified that C.C. Myers would receive $200,000 a day for each day prior to the 140 days that the freeway was open. Crews worked around the clock and complete the work in 66 days, 74 days ahead of schedule. For this, C.C. Myers received a $14,800,000 bonus!
But there was another construction job that was completed in an amazingly short time period.
The Israelites had been taken into Babylonian captivity. After 70 years, Cyrus decreed that they could return to Jerusalem. Two groups returned. The first was led by Zerubbabel. Years later, a second group was led by Ezra. During this time, the temple was rebuilt.
About 90 years later, Nehemiah returned to Jerusalem with a group to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem.
Nehemiah was cupbearer to King Artaxerxes. One day, he met some men from Judah and asked them about Jerusalem. They reported that the wall of Jerusalem was broken down and the gates to the city were burned. When Nehemiah heard this, he wept.
His heart was heavy, and he cried out to God. It is interesting to note that Nehemiah prayed for the people of Israel, confessing his sins, the sins of the people, and the sins of his father. He understood God’s people were scattered because they had not kept God’s commandments.
As Nehemiah continued to serve King Artaxerxes, the king saw the sadness in his face. Nehemiah poured out his heart to the king saying, “Why should not my face be sad, when the city, the place of my fathers’ graves, lies in ruins, and its gates have been destroyed by fire?” (Nehemiah 2:3, ESV).
He then requested permission from the king to go to Jerusalem to rebuild it, and the king granted it.
Jumping ahead we learn that the walls of Jerusalem were rebuilt in 52 days (Nehemiah 6:15).
Nehemiah was the C.C. Myers of the ancient world. How is it that he and the people were able to rebuild the walls in just 52 days? This is what we learn in Nehemiah, chapter 2:
Nehemiah gave the king a specific time frame in which he would be gone.
He had the authority from the king to do the work.
He had the resources of timber and other items to rebuild the gates.
God directed his work. Nehemiah 2:8 says, “… for the good hand of my God was upon me.”
The people had a mind to work. Eliashib said, “We will rebuild the Sheep gate.” Next to him the men of Jericho rebuilt part of the wall. Zaccur built another section of the wall. The sons of Hassenaah built the Fish Gate. Meremoth made repairs to the wall. We continue to read in Nehemiah 3 how different groups of people “adopted” various sections of the wall to restore and rebuild.
Everything came together for Nehemiah and the people because, first of all, they had faith in God (Nehemiah 2:20), and on that faith they based all of their actions.
What can we accomplish today if we have faith in God, allow God to direct us in his will and work together as a team?
