A few days ago, a friend posted a photo of rancher after rancher after rancher lined up in their trucks and cattle trailers at a local cattle auction in Texas. Because of the drought, the stock tanks are dry and there is a lack of grass. Buying more feed has become expensive. They don’t have the hay needed to feed the cattle during the summer and throughout the winter. These ranchers are having to sell their cattle.
A few weeks ago, we were having rain quite often. Rain waters the crops. All of our crops – from the backyard garden to the 1,000-acre field of rice – need the rain. Rain gives us water to drink. It refreshes the air. However, we’ve been needing rain recently, and farmers and ranchers in this area are lining up at the auction houses to sell their cattle.
We need the rain, but have we prayed to our Heavenly Father about it? Have we asked him to bring rain?
Over the years, I’ve heard thousands of public prayers. I don’t remember what was said in too many of them. But I do remember one from a little over 40 years ago.
I was living in Oklahoma, and it hadn’t rained in a good while. At church services one Sunday, a man prayed for rain. He didn’t have a lot of formal education. He might not have even graduated from high school. He wasn’t a public speaker with a lot of eloquence. He was a quiet man, but he was a man of faith. He just opened up his heart and talked to Jehovah God and asked him for rain. I will always remember that prayer.
In his ministry, the prophet Elijah asked God to stop it from raining, and God stopped the rain (1 Kings 17). Three and a half years later, God brought rain upon the land (1 Kings 18).
Yes, Elijah was a “man of God.” Yes, he was a prophet. Yes, God worked through him in miraculous ways. But listen to what James said about Elijah: “Elijah was as human as we are, and yet when he prayed earnestly that no rain would fall, none fell for three and a half years!” (James 5:17).
Psalm 147 is a majestic psalm of praise to Jehovah God. It acknowledges his power and his providence. The psalmist stated, “He covers the heavens with clouds; he prepares rain for the earth; he makes grass grow on the hills” (vs. 8).
If Jehovah God is the one who can bring the rain, why don’t we pray asking for rain? Are we too proud? Do we take God’s blessings for granted? Do we think God does not hear us because we are not perfect? Do we fail to confess our sins before him?
Our prayer to the Father doesn’t need to be long. It doesn’t need to be eloquent. But it does need to be from a sincere heart.
Jeremiah recorded this prayer, “We acknowledge our wickedness, Lord, and the guilt of our ancestors; we have indeed sinned against you. For the sake of your name do not despise us; do not dishonor your glorious throne. Remember your covenant with us and do not break it. Do any of the worthless idols of the nations bring rain? Do the skies themselves send down showers? No, it is you, Lord our God. Therefore our hope is in you, for you are the one who does all this” (Jeremiah 14:20-22).
Will we join Jeremiah in praying to our Father for rain?
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
