A few days ago, a friend posted a photo of rancher after rancher after rancher lined up in their trucks and cattle trailers at a local cattle auction in Texas. Because of the drought, the stock tanks are dry and there is a lack of grass. Buying more feed has become expensive. They don’t have the hay needed to feed the cattle during the summer and throughout the winter. These ranchers are having to sell their cattle.

A few weeks ago, we were having rain quite often. Rain waters the crops. All of our crops – from the backyard garden to the 1,000-acre field of rice – need the rain. Rain gives us water to drink. It refreshes the air. However, we’ve been needing rain recently, and farmers and ranchers in this area are lining up at the auction houses to sell their cattle.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

