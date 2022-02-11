‘How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.” These are the opening words of one of the world’s best-known sonnets: “Sonnet 43” by Elizabeth Barrett Browning.
Elizabeth Barrett was born in 1806 in County Durham, England. She and her family enjoyed going for walks and having picnics with other families in the area. She also had a pony to ride. However, she liked to get away from the social gatherings and read.
She enjoyed studying and reading. When she was about 4 years old, she began writing. It is reported that she read Homer in the Greek language when she was 8.
When she was 14, she wrote “The Battle of Marathon.” This piece is a poetic retelling of the Greek’s defeat of Darius the Great and his immense Persian army as they tried to invade Greece. Her father had 50 copies printed.
When she was about 15, Elizabeth began to develop some health issues which stayed with her throughout life. Elizabeth continued writing and had many poems published over the years. It was in 1844 that her “Poems” – a two volume set – was published and brought her international acclaim.
In January 1845, the poet Robert Browning wrote saying, “I love your verses with all my heart, dear Miss Barrett.” He penned these words in the conclusion of his letter: “I do, as I say, love these books with all my heart – and I love you too.” A few months after Browning wrote this letter, he and Elizabeth met. Thus began a courtship, and this courtship is recorded in their frequent love letters. It was during this time that Elizabeth wrote “Sonnet 43” for Robert.
“How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. / I love thee to the depth and breadth and height / My soul can reach, when feeling out of sight / For the ends of being and ideal grace. / I love thee to the level of every day’s / Most quiet need, by sun and candlelight. / I love thee freely, as men strive for right. / I love thee purely, as they turn from praise. / I love thee with the passion put to use / In my old griefs, and with my childhood’s faith. / I love thee with a love I seemed to lose / With my lost saints. I love thee with the breath, / Smiles, tears, of all my life; and, if God choose, / I shall but love thee better after death.”
On Sept. 12, 1846, Elizabeth and Robert were married in St. Marylebone Parish Church in London.
Today, we use beautifully designed greeting cards to express our sentiments. With the myriad of writers employed by the greeting card companies, many times their cards cannot even begin to touch the elegance of thought that flowed from the pen of Elizabeth Barrett Browning.
However, more important than being able to express beautiful thoughts in words or on paper is demonstrating our love for our spouse, a child or another person. We must live our love, and when we do, it will be seen by others.
“Love is patient, love is kind and is not jealous; love does not brag and is not arrogant, does not act unbecomingly; it does not seek its own, is not provoked, does not take into account a wrong suffered, does not rejoice in unrighteousness, but rejoices with the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things” (1 Corinthians 13:4-7).
These words from the apostle Paul are easy to read. Yet, they are challenging to put into practice. However, when they are put into practice, life becomes so much more meaningful and fulfilling.
From history books, novels, poetry and songs, we hear wonderful love stories.
Too many times love is presented as a feeling – it is presented as the pinnacle of emotions. Yet, true love, even though emotion is an element in it, is a decision. It is more than a song, a letter or a novel. True love is an action.
True love is a wife caring for her husband during his years with dementia.
True love is a father pushing his disabled son in a racing wheelchair for a marathon because his son likes running.
True love is a couple plodding through ups and downs to have a lasting marriage and be a blessing to others.
True love spends time to serve, help, listen.
True love is a person giving a kidney to a friend in need.
True love is sometimes a word of encouragement.
True love … and the list could go on and on.
In his letter to early Christians, John began a beautiful discourse on love as he wrote, “Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love. … We love because he first loved us.” (1 John 4:7-8, 19).
True love comes from knowing Jehovah God who first loved us. May we answer the call to love as he loved us.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
