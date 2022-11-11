On July 10, 1824, Richard King was born to poor Irish immigrants in New York City. When he was 9 years old, he was indentured to a jeweler in Manhattan. Normally this would provide an opportunity to learn a trade, but King had other interests and he and the jeweler clashed.
When he was 11, King ran off and stowed away on a ship heading south. He wound up working on steamships on rivers in Alabama and Florida. By the age of 16, he was a river pilot.
King had just a few months of formal schooling, but he had an aptitude for business and was willing to speculate on opportunities. He was a visionary, innovator and driven to succeed.
At the age of 22, he moved to Texas and piloted ships on the Rio Grande. In 1850, he and a friend bought several ships and began trading with Mexico. He spent 20 years designing and piloting ships in Texas.
During this time, he began purchasing land and developing plans for a large ranch in south Texas.
King’s first land purchase was in 1853 when he bought 15,500 acres in Nueces County. The next year, he purchased an additional 53,000 acres. By the time King died in 1885, he had acquired a total of 614,000 acres.
King stocked his ranch with the longhorn. Later, he added Brahman bulls. In the 1880s, King introduced shorthorns and Herefords to the ranch. The ranch led some of the first cattle drives, and over the years thousands upon thousands of King Ranch cattle were driven for 100 days to the railheads in Kansas to ship to markets in the East.
King crossbred his shorthorns with the Brahmans. This resulted in the production of Santa Gertrudis cattle, which was officially recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a breed of cattle in 1940.
Today, the King Ranch covers 825,000 acres on multiple tracts of land between Corpus Christi and Brownsville, Texas. In addition to cattle ranching, their business interests include cotton, grain, sugar cane, turf grass, luxury retail goods and recreational hunting. The Running W brand – which the King Ranch registered Feb. 9, 1869 – is seen not only on their livestock but also on Ford trucks.
In recent months, I’ve traveled around Arkansas and central and eastern Texas. While driving down the back roads and interstate highways, I’ve seen various breeds of cattle. I’ve seen Black Angus, Charolais, Red Devon, Santa Gertrudis, Hereford, Holstein and who knows how many other breeds. Whether black, tan, red or white, I’ve seen cattle on thousands of hills.
The farmer and the rancher get up at dawn and work much more than a 40-hour week in order to bring in a crop or have healthy cattle to take to market.
The farmer fights drought, flooding, pests, cold and heat in order to harvest a crop in a timely manner hoping to pay bills and make a profit. The rancher has his dinner (or sleep) interrupted in order to pull a calf, chase a predator or repair a barbed-wire fence after some cattle have escaped.
As I’ve driven past these farms and ranches owned by individuals, families and corporations and thought about all the work required of the farmer and rancher, one Bible verse came to mind: “All the animals of the forest are mine, and I own the cattle on a thousand hills. I know every bird on the mountains, and all the animals of the field are mine” (Psalm 50:10-11).
And just as God owns the cattle on a thousand hills, he owns us. But his ownership of us goes further than just having title to something (or someone).
When God created the world, he said it was good. But it was only after he created man – in his image – that he said it was very good.
God entrusted all of his creation to man, but sin soon entered the picture. Man’s sin separated him from God. But God, in his infinite wisdom and knowledge, had already created a plan to redeem man, and that was through Jesus Christ – his death, burial and resurrection (Ephesians 1:3-5; 1 Peter 1:18-20; Titus 1:1-2).
Paul stated that through this action and our response to it we were bought with a price (Ephesians 1:7; 1 Corinthians 6:20).
Because of this, God not only owns the cattle on a thousand hills, he owns us, loves us eternally and calls us to be faithful to him. May we answer that calling.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
