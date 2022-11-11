On July 10, 1824, Richard King was born to poor Irish immigrants in New York City. When he was 9 years old, he was indentured to a jeweler in Manhattan. Normally this would provide an opportunity to learn a trade, but King had other interests and he and the jeweler clashed.

When he was 11, King ran off and stowed away on a ship heading south. He wound up working on steamships on rivers in Alabama and Florida. By the age of 16, he was a river pilot.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

