On May 4, 1415, the Council of Constance, a 15th century ecumenical council recognized by the Catholic Church, took action against John Wycliffe. They declared him a heretic, banned his writings and effectively excommunicated him – all of this taking place 31 years after his death.
The council further determined that Wycliffe’s words should be destroyed and his remains removed from consecrated grounds. In 1428, his body was dug up, his remains were burned and the ashes were thrown into the River Swift which flows through Lutterworth. Wycliffe had served as rector of St. Mary’s Church in Lutterworth.
Wycliffe was born in the mid-1320s on a sheep farm about 200 miles north of London and died Dec. 31, 1384.
Wycliffe enrolled in Oxford University in 1346, but his studies were interrupted because of the Black Death. When he finally completed his doctorate in 1372, he was already recognized as Oxford’s leading theologian and philosopher.
As he grew as a theologian, he became a thorn in the side of the Catholic Church. Wycliffe disagreed with the doctrine of transubstantiation; he challenged indulgences; he believed the confessional was wrong; he believed strongly in faith; he believed that every Christian should have access to the Holy Bible.
Wycliffe spearheaded a translation of the Bible into the English language, and the first few books of the New Testament were published in 1382. He died before the Bible translation was complete. “Englishmen learn Christ’s law best in English,” Wycliffe stated. “Moses heard God’s law in his own tongue; so did Christ’s apostles.”
On May 22, 1377, Pope Gregory XI issued five bulls condemning the work of John Wycliffe. To respond to the Pope’s bulls, Wycliffe appeared before the Archbishop of Canterbury at Lambeth Palace in London. Wycliffe stated, “I am ready to defend my convictions even unto death … I have followed the Sacred Scriptures and the holy doctors.”
With all of the objection and hardship Wycliffe faced, he remained true to his faith in Jehovah God and became known as “The Morning Star of the Reformation.”
Wycliffe’s story is over 600 years old, yet you and I know people who face struggles every day. Some, like Wycliffe, face persecution because of their faith.
For others it may be cancer; it may be job loss; it may be false accusations; it may be an unfaithful spouse; it may be having been unfaithful; it may be an issue with self-control; it may be a lack of integrity; it may be parent-child conflict; it may be the loss of a child. … And the list can go on and on and on. People have conflicts, calamities and challenges in life.
Perhaps there is a hardship or difficulty in your life right now. So, what do we do?
King David was a powerful king who was chosen by Jehovah God. He expanded Israel’s territory. He had great wealth. He lived in a magnificent palace.
Yet, David had his share of difficulties. King Saul, whose army David had saved when he killed Goliath, tried to kill David. David’s own son tried to wrest the kingdom from him. David lost a son because of his adultery with Bathsheba.
Some of David’s hardships were of his own making. In all of this, he was called “a man after God’s own heart.” In the midst of all of his persecutions, shortcomings and failures, David trusted God. He was a man who showed mercy and forgiveness, just as he sought forgiveness from God.
David was the writer of many psalms, and he probably wrote Psalm 37 as an older man with many years of experience behind him. In it, he offered a four-fold approach to overcoming the perils and hardships we often face in life:
1. “Trust in the Lord, and do good” (v. 3). Bookending everything David did in his life was his faith in Jehovah God. There may have been situations in the middle that were ugly, wrong and sinful, but ultimately, David’s faith in God defined his life.
2. “Delight yourself in the Lord” (v. 4). The word “delight” carries with it the idea of being pliable, moldable or adaptable. David is saying, “Let God shape you.”
3. “Commit your way to the Lord” (v. 5). We like to chart our own course, but the writer of Proverbs states, “There is a way that seems right to a person, but its end is the way to death” (Proverbs 14:12). When it comes to life and eternal life, we must trust God and let him lead and direct us.
4. “Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for him” (v. 7). This is an exceptionally hard command for most of us because we want things our way right now. God said, “Cease striving and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10). Every day we need to close the door to the noise of the world and listen to God’s holy word. God’s word was written so that we might have instruction, encouragement and hope (Romans 15:4).
Charles Haddon Spurgeon may have said it best when he stated, “No stars gleam as brightly as those which glisten in the polar sky. No water tastes so sweet as that which springs amid the desert sand. And no faith is so precious as that which lives and triumphs through adversity. Tested faith brings experience. You would never have believed your own weakness had you not needed to pass through trials. And you would never have known God’s strength had His strength not been needed to carry you through.”
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
