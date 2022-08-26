On May 4, 1415, the Council of Constance, a 15th century ecumenical council recognized by the Catholic Church, took action against John Wycliffe. They declared him a heretic, banned his writings and effectively excommunicated him – all of this taking place 31 years after his death.

The council further determined that Wycliffe’s words should be destroyed and his remains removed from consecrated grounds. In 1428, his body was dug up, his remains were burned and the ashes were thrown into the River Swift which flows through Lutterworth. Wycliffe had served as rector of St. Mary’s Church in Lutterworth.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.