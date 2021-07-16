When we lived in Tomball, Texas, Daddy came home with a new, black, 2-door 1950 Chevrolet. It was a nice-looking car.
It wasn’t a Biscayne, or an Impala, or a Monte Carlo, or a Corvette. It was a Chevy. In those days, you could buy a Chevrolet or a Chevrolet Deluxe. This was just a Chevy.
It had one engine, two doors and four wheels. And that was just about it.
Granddad and Mama Dee Layton had a maroon 1940-something Ford. My “learning-to-drive” days began when I was about 5 or 6 years old after we moved to Ennis, Texas. Mama Dee put me in her lap so I could help steer that old car.
But my real lessons began when I was about 11 or 12, and Mother took my sister and me out on the farm-to-market roads around Ennis. I moved over to the driver’s seat and learned how to start that 1950 Chevy.
You had to press in on the clutch, turn the key on, press the button on the dash, give it a little gas and hope you released the starter button without grinding the gears on the starter motor.
The real work came in trying to learn how to give it some gas while letting out on the clutch and not stall the engine or have the car hopping down the road looking like some giant black bullfrog!
The car didn’t have remote key lock, air conditioning, heater, electric windows, CD player, power seats, power steering or anything like that. It really just had one engine, two doors and four wheels!
A few days ago, I got to thinking about the various features cars have today: GPS, proximity-warning indicators, backup cameras, all power this-and-that, complete climate control and a multitude of other features.
And I began wondering how many parents told their children these “when I learned to drive” stories describing the type of car in which they learned.
And then there are the “when I was a kid” stories. You know the type of stories:
“When I was a kid, I had to walk 5 miles to school – uphill both ways!”
“When I was a kid, I had to walk to school when the snow was a foot deep, and it took me two days to get there and two days to get home every day!”
“When I was a kid, I had to study until midnight by an oil lamp; then I had to get up at 4 a.m. to milk the cows!”
In another 40 or 50 years, what kind of cars will people be using, and what kind of stories will parents and grandparents tell about their youth?!
Technology changes; inventions are created; things change…
Many times the changes and technology are a blessing to society – sometimes they aren’t.
However, one thing is certain: We can always depend on Jehovah God.
“The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. ‘The Lord is my portion,’ says my soul, ‘therefore I will hope in him’” (Lamentations 3:22-24).
“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever!” (Hebrews 13:8).
“From the rising of the sun to the place where it sets, the name of the Lord is to be praised” (Psalm 113:3).
Because God is dependable from everlasting to everlasting, we can place our hope in him. Among all things, desires or plans that we can imagine, that is the only hope that is real, lasting and eternal. Let us praise him!
Kenneth Mills, a deacon and former preacher.
