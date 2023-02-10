On April 30, 2022, Brock Purdy was selected last in the National Football League Draft, earning him the moniker “Mr. Irrelevant.” Purdy was at home in Arizona with his family as the draft was taking place in Las Vegas.
His being selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the last player in the 2022 draft garnered a lot of attention. The jersey they raised at that time didn’t have his name stitched on it – it had “Mr. Irrelevant” stitched on it. And the number on the jersey was 262 because he was the 262nd person drafted.
For this “accomplishment,” Purdy received the Lowsman Trophy, which mimics the coveted Heisman Trophy but depicts a football player fumbling the ball.
Paul Salata created the Lowsman award in 1976. He was a former USC player who played a few years of professional football in both the NFL and the Canadian Football League. After retiring from football, he became a contractor and also appeared in 18 movies in the 1950s.
Salata grew up poor in Los Angeles and had a soft spot for the underdog. In a 2017 interview with The New York Times, he stated, “They do their work and should be noticed.”
Since the inception of the Lowsman Trophy, only five recipients have played more than 50 NFL games. Sometimes they don’t even make the roster.
Perhaps the most successful Mr. Irrelevant is Ryan Succop, who was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009. Succop just wrapped up his 14th year in the NFL. He is a placekicker, and over the years has played in 112 games, scoring 1,258 points.
Although drafted last, Purdy has already made his mark on the game, and his NFL career may be a reflection of his college career.
Purdy entered college as the third-string quarterback for the Iowa State University Cyclones. After the starter was injured and the second-string quarterback was ineffective, Purdy was moved to the first string. He started eight games his freshman year, completed 146 of 220 passes and posted a 169.9 passer rating, which was sixth-best in NCAA football that year.
He went on to pass for a total of 12,170 yards for Iowa State and rushed for 1,177 yards. With Purdy at quarterback, this was the first time Iowa State had four consecutive winning seasons since the 1920s. Purdy also holds 32 school records.
Purdy started as the third-string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. On Dec. 4, he entered the game against Miami after Jimmy Garoppolo was injured. In that game, Purdy became the first Mr. Irrelevant to throw a touchdown pass during the regular season. The 49ers won 33-17.
Because of his performance, he became the 49ers starting quarterback and defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7 the following week.
In games where Purdy was their starting quarterback, the 49ers went 7-1. The one loss was their last game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Championship Game, where Purdy was knocked out early in the game because of an injury.
When Brock Purdy was drafted as Mr. Irrelevant, there were hundreds of other football players wanting to be drafted but weren’t. It doesn’t mean they’re irrelevant – it doesn’t mean they’re nobodies.
Have you ever felt you are Mr. Irrelevant? Has anyone ever suggested you are irrelevant? Has anyone ever called you a nobody?
Here is a basic truth: You’re not a nobody. You’re made in the image of Jehovah God.
It doesn’t matter what color your skin is. It doesn’t matter where you grew up. It doesn’t matter if you have a Ph.D or very little education at all. It doesn’t matter if you’re the CEO of a Fortune 500 company or if you flip burgers. It doesn’t matter… This does not define who you are and your value in life.
You’re not a nobody – because God created you in his image.
You’re not a nobody – because God loves you and Jesus died for you.
You’re not a nobody – because God is always faithful.
You’re not a nobody – because God called you to an eternal kingdom with his eternal love.
You’re not a nobody – because God has a place for you in his kingdom, the church.
And to help another realize they’re not a nobody, treat them fairly, treat them with love, treat them with respect, treat them as a person of value who was made in the image of God and tell them of his saving love and grace through the cross of Jesus Christ.
“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand” (Isaiah 41:10).
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
