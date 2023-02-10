On April 30, 2022, Brock Purdy was selected last in the National Football League Draft, earning him the moniker “Mr. Irrelevant.” Purdy was at home in Arizona with his family as the draft was taking place in Las Vegas.

His being selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the last player in the 2022 draft garnered a lot of attention. The jersey they raised at that time didn’t have his name stitched on it – it had “Mr. Irrelevant” stitched on it. And the number on the jersey was 262 because he was the 262nd person drafted.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

