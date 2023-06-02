When I was about 10 years old, I was old enough to play Little League baseball in Ennis, Texas. That was an exciting time!
I have to admit I didn’t know much about baseball then. I still don’t know a whole lot. I didn’t know what it meant to be a major league player. I didn’t know where any major league teams were. When people talked about the Yankees playing the Dodgers, I didn’t have a clue what it really meant.
I recognized the name of Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra, but I didn’t have any idea what position they played, what their batting averages were, what team they played for or why they were famous.
Baseball cards were packaged with thin, flat pieces of gum, and I had a bunch of friends who collected the cards. Not having a clue about baseball meant I didn’t have a clue about baseball cards. So I continued to chew Fleer or Bazooka bubble gum. After all, I wanted to be able to blow the biggest bubble! Little did I know that some of those cards would be worth a bunch of money one day!
But I was excited to play organized baseball rather than just batting the ball around in the schoolyard or at the corner lot.
The guys on the Optimist Club team got me as a teammate. We were given green caps with an “O” on them, and we had white T-shirts with “Optimist Club” silk-screened on them. Those were our uniforms.
I had a baseball glove that Mother and Daddy had given me. I didn’t have a batting glove. (I don’t think they had been invented yet.) When we practiced or played in a game, we wore our jeans and tennis shoes that we wore every other day of the week.
The coach got some of us out to see how well we could pitch. After I threw three or four pitches, he said, “All right. Next!” That was the last of my pitching career.
We had a few wooden bats. Aluminum bats hadn’t been invented yet. Because we had so few bats, we had to find a length we liked. Coach told us to “choke up” if it was too long.
We probably played a dozen games that summer. They let me play second base. I’m still not sure why. I got a few hits during the summer. I also got hit in the ribs by a pitch. It really didn’t feel good, but I got on base.
I enjoy watching some baseball and softball. I still can’t name all the major league teams. I don’t know who might be a “franchise player.” I’m not sure when the season begins or when it ends. I do remember that the Houston Astros, the team from my birth city, won the World Series last year.
During the summer, I enjoy getting out to the ballparks and watching some of the baseball and softball games.
With good coaching, parental support and excellent mentors, sports can teach valuable lessons. Young people can learn discipline, teamwork, leadership, humility and a whole plethora of other life skills. And, some that we know may go on to a professional career in sports, but the possibility of that is really, really slim.
But baseball and softball, like anything else in life, must be kept in perspective to that which is really important – and eternal.
The apostle Paul used a sports illustration when he wrote the Christians at Corinth. He noted, “Every athlete exercises self-control in all things” (1 Corinthians 9:25). That may have been true in Paul’s world, or it may have been a principle for which athletes strive. However, too many times today, when I see how some players, coaches, parents and fans act, I question whether or not it is true today.
The writer to the Hebrew Christians had an understanding of sports. He demonstrated this when he wrote, “Such a large crowd of witnesses is all around us! So we must get rid of everything that slows us down, especially the sin that just won’t let go. And we must be determined to run the race that is ahead of us. We must keep our eyes on Jesus, who leads us and makes our faith complete …” (Hebrews 12:1-2a).
And so, in sports – as well as all areas of life – let’s allow Jesus Christ to rule in us so that we will become people of character and more effective servants for him.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.