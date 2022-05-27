I remember those hot, dusty summer days in Ennis, Texas. On many of those days we would make homemade ice cream, and that old hand-cranked ice cream churn made delicious, cold, comforting ice cream.
You’ve seen the type of churn I’m talking about. You may have even turned that handle a few times.
The metal canister with the ice cream mix was placed inside a wooden bucket. Daddy would get a block of ice from the ice plant and chip it into smaller pieces with an ice pick. That ice, along with rock salt, was placed in the wooden bucket and around the metal canister to freeze the ice cream.
The gear frame and handle were latched down, and someone would start turning the handle, mixing the ice cream.
The handle was easy to turn for the first couple of minutes. But when the ice cream began to harden, turning the handle became more difficult. That’s when I got to help. Daddy would call me over to sit on the churn. He would put a folded-up towel on the top of the churn to give me a little cushion and to keep me from freezing. My little bit of weight would keep the bucket from turning as Daddy cranked the handle.
If Uncle George and his family were down, he would holler at me and say, “Come over here, boy, and sit on this thing!”
We would often make homemade ice cream on Memorial Day. It is a great day for homemade ice cream and grilled hamburgers.
But Memorial Day is more than just a day off from work. It is more than a day at the lake. It is more than a time for a great picnic. It is a day to remember. It is a time to remember those who have given their lives for our freedom.
God has given us the gift of memory, and memory serves a couple of different purposes.
We remember the difficult times in our lives when there has been hurt, heartache and sin. These memories help us take inventory of our lives and redirect our attitudes and actions so we will not follow paths that are destructive to us or others. That is the redemptive message Jesus wrote to the church at Ephesus (Revelation 2:1-7).
We remember the wonderful, blessed and joyful times in our lives. It is in those events we find purpose. They inspire us in righteous living. The writer to the Hebrew Christians encouraged them to “remember those who led you, who spoke the word of God to you; and considering the result of their conduct, imitate their faith” (Hebrews 13:7).
This weekend, there are two memorials we are called to observe:
1. A memorial remembering the one who gave us eternal salvation:
We have an opportunity to join with other Christians and remember the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The apostle Paul wrote, “For I received from the Lord that which I also delivered to you, that the Lord Jesus in the night in which He was betrayed took bread; and when He had given thanks, He broke it and said, ‘This is My body, which is for you; do this in remembrance of Me.’ In the same way He took the cup also after supper, saying, ‘This cup is the new covenant in My blood; do this, as often as you drink it, in remembrance of Me.’ For as often as you eat this bread and drink the cup, you proclaim the Lord’s death until He comes” (1 Corinthians 11:23-26).
2. A memorial remembering those who gave us our freedom in this nation:
On Monday, we observe Memorial Day. And yes, we may be grilling steaks, boating at the lake or just relaxing. But we must take time and remember those who have given their lives for our freedom. Throughout our history, men and women, young and old, have died on land, sea and in the air so we may enjoy the freedoms we have. Let’s remember them and be thankful.
“Greater love has no one than this, that one lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13).
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
