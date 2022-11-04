In 1969, the rock band Chicago’s hit song asked the question, “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?”
After its release July 3, 1985, “Back to the Future” pulled in $381 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing film of 1985. The movie featured the DeLorean time machine, starred Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and became a cultural phenomenon.
In his 1996 hit “Time Marches On,” Tracy Lawrence tells a family’s story and concludes, “As the angels sing an old Hank Williams song, time marches on, time marches on … .”
We try to manage time by changing the clocks a couple of times a year, inventing a time machine or pretending something did or didn’t happen. But there are still 60 seconds in a minute, 60 minutes in an hour, 24 hours in a day, 365 days in a year. We also have leap year to be sure we stay precise in measuring time. Tracy Lawrence was right, “Time marches on.”
We have three desires in our effort to manage time:
1. We want to turn back the hands of time.
Do you remember the story of Job and how Satan attacked him? He lost 7,000 sheep, 3,000 camels, 500 yoke of oxen and 500 female donkeys. His servants were killed. He even lost his children, but “in spite of everything, Job did not sin or accuse God of doing wrong” (Job 1:22). But don’t you think Job wanted to turn back the hands of time?
There was a time when the hands of time did turn back. When God promised Hezekiah he would add 15 years to his life, Hezekiah wanted a sign. Hezekiah asked that the shadow go back 10 steps (or 10 degrees), and God granted it (2 Kings 20:1-11).
Many times we may want to turn back the hands of time to take back an angry word, to go back to an earlier time in our life or to change an action. But “time marches on.”
2. We want time to stand still.
There are special events in life when we want time to stand still so we can savor the moment. Sometimes we want time to stand still so we can complete a task before a deadline.
Time stood still for Joshua. When the Israelites were battling the Amorites, Joshua called for the sun to stand still. The Bible records, “The sun stopped in the midst of heaven and did not hurry to set for about a whole day. There has been no day like it before or since, when the Lord heeded the voice of a man, for the Lord fought for Israel” (Joshua 10:13b-14).
3. We want the clock to speed up.
Many times we want things to hurry up – we’re in the middle of a boring meeting – a concert is coming up and we can’t wait for it to start – our first child is due in a couple of weeks. And the list could go on and on.
It seems the one area in which we don’t want the clock to speed up is our own aging!
But sometimes we do need to hurry. Do you remember the story of Zaccheus in Luke 19? He climbed up in a tree to see Jesus. Jesus saw him and told him to hurry down so they could eat. And Zaccheus hurried to be with Jesus. We need to run to Jesus so we can walk with him in his will.
With the multitude of books, seminars and other helps available for time management, there are a couple of biblical principles to consider:
As former Harding University President Bruce McLarty would say, “Make every minute count.” Or as Paul said, “Look carefully then how you walk, not as unwise but as wise, making the best use of the time, because the days are evil” (Ephesians 5:15-16).
We will be more productive and happier when we use our time wisely.
Charles Spurgeon said, “‘Now’ is the watchword to the wise.” Paul encouraged the Christians at Corinth, “Behold, now is the favorable time; behold, now is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6:2b).
Three times the writer of Hebrews quotes this psalm: “Today, if you hear his voice, do not harden your hearts …” (Psalm 95:7b-8a).
Our relationship with God is most important. When we spend time to make sure we are walking in his will, our relationship with others will be right.
In “Fruits of Solitude,” William Penn wrote, “Time is what we want most, but what, alas! we use worst; and for which God will certainly most strictly reckon with us, when Time shall be no more.”
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
