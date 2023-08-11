In 1978, Henry Smith graduated from Union Theological Seminary but was having difficulty in finding a job. On top of that, he suffered from a degenerative eye condition that left him with failing eyesight.
Smith worked a variety of odd jobs to pay bills, but he also wrote songs. Smith could be angry because of not being able to find a good job. He could be angry because of his health issues. But Smith had a positive outlook on life. Even during his darkest days, he would see the rays of sunshine.
One Sunday, Smith’s pastor quoted 2 Corinthians 8:9, “For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though he was rich, yet for your sake he became poor, so that you through his poverty might become rich.”
The Message words it this way: “You are familiar with the generosity of our Master, Jesus Christ. Rich as he was, he gave it all away for us – in one stroke he became poor and we became rich.”
The sermon struck a chord with Smith, and he wrote, “Give thanks with a grateful heart / Give thanks to the Holy One / Give thanks because He’s given Jesus Christ, His Son / And now let the weak say, ‘I am strong’ / Let the poor say, ‘I am rich / Because of what the Lord has done for us’” ...
“Shortly thereafter my wife, Cindy, and I sang the song at our church,” Smith stated. “We repeated it a number of times over a period of several weeks.”
A military couple attended church with the Smiths for a while, and when they went to Germany, they took the song with them. Integrity Music heard the song and published it on an audio cassette crediting the authorship as “unknown.” Don Moen later released the song on an album by the same name, “Give Thanks.”
After Moen released the song, Smith contacted Integrity Music and told them he wrote it. Smith signed an agreement giving Integrity Music the distribution rights to the song.
Smith could have been bitter and angry because of his hardships, but he looked beyond his situation and found hope in 2 Corinthians 8:9. Because he did, we have a wonderful worship song.
Some of the most challenging thoughts in the Bible are in Paul’s letter to the Christians at Thessalonica when he encouraged them to “Rejoice always; pray without ceasing; in everything give thanks; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18).
Always rejoice? Give thanks in everything?
Perhaps the writer of Hebrews gave us a little insight into being able to do this when he wrote, “Therefore Jesus also, that He might sanctify the people through His own blood, suffered outside the gate. So, let us go out to Him outside the camp, bearing His reproach. For here we do not have a lasting city, but we are seeking the city which is to come. Through Him then, let us continually offer up a sacrifice of praise to God, that is, the fruit of lips that give thanks to His name” (Hebrews 13:12-15).
He wrote about perspective – he wrote about looking beyond.
Or as the Apostle Paul wrote, “For momentary, light affliction is producing for us an eternal weight of glory far beyond all comparison” (2 Corinthians 4:17).
In “Mere Christianity,” C.S. Lewis expressed this thought: “If I find in myself a desire which no experience in this world can satisfy, the most probable explanation is that I was made for another world. Probably earthly pleasures were never meant to satisfy it, but only to arouse it, to suggest the real thing.”
Lewis continued, “If that is so, I must take care, on the one hand, never to despise, or be unthankful for, these earthly blessings, and on the other, never to mistake them for the something else of which they are only a kind of copy, or echo or mirage. I must keep alive in myself the desire for my true country, which I shall not find till after death; I must never let it get snowed under or turned aside; I must make it the main object of life to press on to that other country and help others do the same.”
May we, like Smith, look beyond our difficulties, hardships and troubles to see our risen Savior and always give thanks.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
