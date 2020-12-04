Over the years, Lauren Bruner made several trips from his home in La Mirada, Calif., to Pearl Harbor to attend National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
Pearl Harbor was a special and somber place for Bruner. On Dec. 7, 1941, when he was a sailor aboard the USS Arizona, the Japanese struck it. The Arizona was hit by one torpedo and eight bombs, and she sank quickly. There were 1,512 crewmen on ship at the time and 1,177 were killed during the attack.
Of the 335 Arizona survivors, Bruner was the second-to-last man to escape the ship after the bombing. Bruner was burned over 73 percent of his body.
Those on the ship were Bruner’s friends and brothers in arms. He carried lifelong memories of them and the events of Dec. 7, 1941. He wanted to rejoin them, and he did on Dec. 7, 2019, after his passing at the age of 98 on Sept. 19.
On the afternoon of Dec. 7, 2019, family, friends and military personnel gathered at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial for the interment of Lauren Bruner.
The ceremony was under the direction of the National Park Service. Among the speakers were his friends Rear Adm. Frank Ponds (U.S. Navy, Retired) and Lt. Cmdr. Lou A. Conter (U.S. Navy, Retired). Conter had served with Bruner aboard the Arizona and is one of the three remaining survivors. As he addressed the audience in his dress whites, he called Bruner “a great shipmate, a great sailor and a great American.”
U.S. Army Deep Sea Divers Staff Sgt. Fred Bible and Specialist Julio Melendez of the 7th Dive Detachment wore vintage Mark V hardhat suits for the burial. Melendez stated, “It’s just such a huge event and an honor to be able to bury this man at the Arizona with so much history that happened.”
As Bible and Melendez completed their mission, Bruner joined 44 other seamen who had previously been interred with their shipmates. Bruner was the second to last to leave the burning USS Arizona and is the last to return. Bruner has gone home.
Many soldiers, sailors and airmen did not return home from World War II. Others returned home and carried the scars of war with them – physical scars, emotional scars, psychological scars – and with many, the scars lasted a lifetime. This has been true of every war, every conflict, every engagement.
As harsh as evil and as dangerous as these battles for our nation have been and are, there is another war that is even more dangerous and more evil: it is the eternal battle for our souls.
The apostle Paul challenged the Christians at Ephesus when he said, “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes” (Ephesians 6:10-11).
Why? “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms” (Ephesians 6:12).
As the men and women of our military are called to battle the enemies of our nation – and we salute them – Christians are called to a spiritual battle.
When he wrote the Christians at Corinth, Paul spoke about the battles in life, the struggle with sin and the fact that all would face death. “The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 15:56-57). But in the midst of this battle, there is a longing to go home. He spoke about this in 2 Corinthians 5.
Toward the end of his life, Paul wrote his faithful co-worker Timothy, “For I am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing” (2 Timothy 4:6-8).
Lauren Bruner was ready to return home to be with his shipmates. The apostle Paul was longing to return home to be with the Lord. May we have that same desire to return home when our time comes.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
