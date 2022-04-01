Mother passed away in 2012, but one thing I remember about her is that she was a joyful person. She was an excellent Bible student and enjoyed teaching the Bible. With all the verses she knew, the one I heard the most is “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24).
This verse reflected her trust in the Lord and her outlook on each day. Mother enjoyed singing, and we would often hear her excellent soprano voice around the house.
Now, don’t get me wrong. There would be those periodic times that interrupted her joyful spirit – especially when I was a kid. There were times I would see that “unjoyful” face and hear that corrective voice. But those were very rare situations.
Joy comes from the Holy Spirit. It is not dependent upon things we are doing, what we have or what is happening around us. It is dependent upon who Jesus is and our response to him.
Just like Mother, we express our joyful praise to God in song.
One of the most magnificent pieces ever written is the “Hallelujah Chorus” from George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah.” The text of the “Messiah” was written by Handel’s friend, Charles Jennens. Jennens was a devout Anglican and had written it to challenge those who deny the divinity of Jesus.
It took the 74-year-old Handel only 24 days to compose the 260-page “Messiah.” Yet, in reality, this wasn’t an “overnight project.” It was the culmination of years of study and writing musical scores. When he finished what we know as the “Hallelujah Chorus,” he declared, “I did think I did see all heaven before me, and the great God himself seated on His throne, with his company of angels.”
One of my boyhood preachers, Tillit S. Teddlie, wrote a beautiful hymn of praise, “Worthy art Thou.”
While preaching in Belton, Texas, in 1930, he was studying from “Johnson’s New Testament Notes,” and the book was open to Revelation chapters four and five. There was an artist’s illustration of the 24 elders worshipping before the throne singing, “Thou art worthy to receive blessing and honor, praise and thanksgiving.”
Teddlie penciled the words to the song on the flyleaf of his book, later transcribing them along with the music. The biblical text providing inspiration for the song is “Worthy is the Lamb who was slain, to receive power and wealth and wisdom and might and honor and glory and blessing!” (Revelation 5:12), but Bro. Teddlie’s hymn also expressed his heart.
“Worthy of praise is Christ our Redeemer, / Worthy of glory, honor and power! / Worthy of all our soul’s adoration, / Worthy art Thou! Worthy art Thou!”
The author of Psalm 47 wanted to make sure people got the message to sing praises to Jehovah God, and he penned, “Sing praises to God, sing praises; sing praises to our King, sing praises. For God is the King of all the earth; sing to him a psalm of praise” (Psalm 47:6-7).
As much as God wants us to sing, and as much as we may want to sing, sometimes a sorrowful heart makes it extremely difficult to sing.
The author of Psalm 137 expressed this. God’s people were in Babylonian captivity, and the psalmist stated they just sat and wept when they remembered Zion. He wrote that the Babylonians tormented them, demanding they sing a song of Zion. But then he asked the question, “How can we sing the songs of the Lord while in a foreign land?”
You’re probably familiar with Boney M’s Rastafarian/reggae version of “Rivers of Babylon.” The lyrics come from Psalm 137.
We sing because God can change the sorrowful heart to one that cannot remain silent. King David wrote, “You turned my wailing into dancing; you removed my sackcloth and clothed me with joy, that my heart may sing your praises and not be silent. Lord my God, I will praise you forever” (Psalm 30:10-11).
We sing because of Jehovah God’s great and eternal love – we have a message to tell. “I will sing of the Lord’s great love forever; with my mouth I will make your faithfulness known through all generations” (Psalm 89:1).
We sing to teach, admonish and encourage. “Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts” (Colossians 3:16).
Whether or not we have a song on our lips, may we ever have a song of praise in our heart.
“Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in your sight, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer” (Psalm 19:14).
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.