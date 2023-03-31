As we were sailing on the Sea of Galilee during our recent tour of Israel, I was reminded of my first time there in 1994.
We landed in Tel Aviv after a long flight from New York City. Our group boarded our bus and drove to Joppa for a brief stop and then proceeded to our hotel in Natanya.
Many tours of Israel spend the first night in the Tel Aviv area and then visit Caesarea Maritima, Mount Carmel and other sites the next day, their first full day of touring. The next two or three nights are spent in the area of Tiberias.
On that first tour, we stayed two nights at Kibbutz Nof Ginosar, a few miles north of Tiberias.
Nof Ginosar is a working kibbutz that typically doesn’t make the headlines. They just do a good job at what they do, and it is a marvelous place to stay. The hotel facilities are great, and the food is excellent.
However, you may have heard of Nof Ginosar because of the discovery of the “Sea of Galilee boat” in 1986. It is now on display at the Yigal Allon Center at Nof Ginosar. Although sometimes it is referred to as the “Jesus Boat,” there is no known connection with Jesus Christ.
The boat is about 27 feet long and 7.5 feet wide. It dates back to about 40 B.C. and is historically important because it gives us an example of what type of boat may have been used on the Sea of Galilee for fishing and transportation. It is very possible that it was this type of boat that was used by Peter, Andrew, James and John, fishermen who became apostles of Jesus Christ.
Perhaps Jesus even slept in a boat like this.
Jesus had been teaching a large crowd by the Sea of Galilee (Mark 4). When evening came, he suggested to his disciples they go over to the other side. So they all got in a boat.
Jesus was tired, and he fell asleep in the stern. But a great storm arose, and waves were breaking over the boat. His disciples were afraid and woke him. They asked, “Teacher, do you not care that we are perishing?”
Jesus awoke and said to the sea, “Peace! Be still!” The wind ceased, and the sea became calm.
While staying at Nof Ginosar, I was on the shore of the Sea of Galilee at 6 a.m. two mornings. Sitting there for some quiet time, the sea was as smooth as glass. A few minutes later the winds came up, and the waves started rolling. After a few minutes, the sea became calm again. This scenario kept repeating itself both mornings.
Sitting by the sea, I saw the waves rolling, and in my mind I could hear Jesus saying, “Peace! Be still!”
I wondered how I would have responded had I been in that boat almost 2,000 years ago. I probably would have reacted just as Jesus’ disciples did – with fear.
And I wondered if Jesus was saying, “Peace! Be still!” – not just to the winds and the waves – but also to the disciples to calm their fears, their unbelief, their anxieties, their uncertainties, their troubled hearts…
Maybe when I return to Nof Ginosar and am again sitting by the sea, I will have more time to reflect on these words. But until then, I believe this is the message:
Jesus’ message to the sea: “Peace, be still.”
Jesus’ message to his disciples: “Peace, be still.”
Jesus’ message to you and me: “Peace, be still.”
Just as it was a message to his disciples, it is a message to us today because he wants to calm our fears, our unbelief, our anxieties, our uncertainties, our troubled hearts …
And this is an eternal message that opens our hearts to knowing God. “Be still, and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth!” (Psalm 46:10).
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
