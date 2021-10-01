A few years ago, my Uncle Bill had the privilege of traveling to Washington, D.C., as a part of Honor Flight DFW. Honor Flight’s purpose is to take military veterans to Washington to see the World War II memorial and other national memorials and monuments.
Uncle Bill passed away recently at the age of 93. He was born in 1927 in Purcell, Okla., and joined the United States Navy in 1945 just after World War II ended. He was an “Atomic Sailor.”
After basic training, he was assigned to the USS Saint Croix, a Haskell-class attack transport.
In February 1946, the Saint Croix sailed to the South Pacific and participated in “Operation Crossroads,” the first peacetime testing of the atomic bomb. These tests took place at Bikini Atoll, part of the Marshall Islands. While the Saint Croix was there, two nuclear devices were detonated at the atoll: one on July 1 and the other on July 25.
Several dozen former US warships were the subject of the tests that studied radioactive fallout and its effects. The battleship USS Arkansas was one of the target ships anchored only 250 yards from the epicenter, and it was sunk in the lagoon by the second nuclear test.
The Saint Croix was anchored 10 miles from the blast site, and sailors were on deck but were ordered to face away from the blasts because of the bright light that could cause blindness. However, some did turn and look at the humongous fireball and giant mushroom cloud. I’m guessing Uncle Bill was also one who turned and looked.
Sailors scrubbed down the deck daily trying to decontaminate the ship. But when the Saint Croix returned to the United States, it was denied entry at both San Diego and Los Angeles because it still had traces of radioactivity.
The radioactivity affected men on the ship. Uncle Bill commented that when he combed his hair, some would fall out.
Shortly after the tests, the Saint Croix was decommissioned.
Uncle Bill was discharged as a yeoman 2nd class in March 1948. He then attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University and earned his degree with majors in math and physics. After teaching school for a few years, he was hired as an engineer by a defense contractor in Fort Worth and worked with them until his retirement.
As I think about the sailors of the Saint Croix scrubbing down the decks in their unsuccessful attempt to decontaminate the ship, I am reminded of that which can truly cleanse: the blood of Jesus.
We sing Robert Lowry’s hymn, “What can wash away my sins? Nothing but the blood of Jesus.”
In another hymn, we sing the words of Jehovah God in Isaiah 1:18, “Though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.”
Micah 7:19 says God will cast our sins “into the depths of the sea.”
We are told, “He [God] has removed our sins as far from us as the east is from the west” (Psalm 103:12).
It was Peter on the day of Pentecost who, when the people asked what to do, replied, “Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit” (Acts 2:38).
God wants to do something the Saint Croix sailors could not do – he wants to cleanse, and he can cleanse us! God wants to forgive sin. He wants to get rid of our sins. He wants to make all things new. Why not let him and be blessed by him?
