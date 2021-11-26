In 2013, Randy Travis suffered a massive stroke. He had been admitted to a hospital in the Dallas area a few days earlier because of a viral upper respiratory infection. He had brain surgery and, after being released, began physical rehab. A year later, he was relearning how to write and play the guitar.
Randy had grown up in North Carolina and began playing guitar at an early age. He dropped out of high school, and he and his brother began playing at various clubs and entering talent contests. Mixed in with that was periodic trouble with the law.
In 1975 while his brother was in jail, Randy (playing under his birth name of Randy Traywick) won a talent contest at Country City USA. The owner of the club became Randy’s manager. In 1978, he released a self-titled album. One song on the album, “She’s My Woman,” broke into the top 100 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs.
In the early 1980s, all the major record companies rejected Randy. In 1982, Randy recorded another independent album, and his manager was able to get a contract with Warner Brothers.
Randy went on to become one of the most popular singers in country music having recorded about 20 albums and charting more than 50 singles. Sixteen of his singles reached No. 1. He has sold over 25 million records. Among his honors are six Grammys and eight Dove awards. He has also appeared in a number of TV shows and movies.
On Oct. 16, 2016, Garth Brooks inducted Randy Travis into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
During the induction ceremony, Randy’s wife, Mary, spoke about the difficulties and frustrations following his stroke. “Every day we sing,” she said. “Sometimes we sing the greatest redemption song of all time, and it fills us with thankfulness. That song is ‘Amazing Grace.’” Randy then sang in public for the first time following his stroke. leading the attendees in singing “Amazing Grace.”
Mary commented, “We pray differently now. We trust faithfully, and we fight on.”
When I heard Mary speak and listened to Randy sing, I was moved. But perhaps what impacted me most of all was when Mary said, “We pray differently now.”
As children, we often learn to pray, “Now I lay me down to sleep. I pray the Lord my soul to keep.” Perhaps we learned this prayer to say at mealtime: “God is great! God is good! Let us thank him for our food. Amen.”
As we grew older, prayers became more meaningful, more specific, and they began coming from deeper within the soul.
But there are times when we come to a difficult crossroad in life – a devastating illness, the unexpected death of a loved one, a job loss, a spouse leaving for another person – and we must decide whether or not we’re going to cry out to our heavenly Father from the very depths of our soul.
The book of Nehemiah records the finding of the book of the law. And as it was read, the people repented with fasting and sackcloth. They cried out to the Lord and renewed their commitment to him.
After his sin with Bathsheba, King David opened his heart to God and said, “Wash me thoroughly from my iniquity, and cleanse me from my sin! For I know my transgressions, and my sin is ever before me” (Psalm 51:2-3).
He then pleaded with God, “Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me. Cast me not away from your presence, and take not your Holy Spirit from me. Restore to me the joy of your salvation, and uphold me with a willing spirit” (v. 10-12).
Too many times we read Psalm 51 in a “proper reading voice,” and we don’t hear David’s crying and pleading gushing forth from the unknown depths of his soul.
Throughout history, God’s people have cried out to him – not just in times of distress and difficulties but also in times of overwhelming joy.
It was Mary who joyfully proclaimed, “My soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior” (Luke 1:46-47).
A couple of questions: 1) how do we pray, and 2) what causes us to change our prayers?
Let’s open the depths of our soul to our heavenly Father. Let’s pray differently Let’s trust faithfully. Let’s fight on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.