While excavating in an ancient refuse dump in Jerusalem, Dr. Eilat Mazar, a third-generation archaeologist, discovered a small bulla.
A bulla is a piece of clay with the impression of an official’s seal. As scrolls were rolled up, documents were folded or records were signed, a piece of clay was placed on it and imprinted with the official’s seal or signet ring. It was much like having a notary public stamp or emboss a document in today’s world. The bulla authenticated the document.
The interesting thing about the bulla discovered by Dr. Mazar is the inscription. It reads, “Belonging to Hezekiah, (son of) Ahaz, king of Judah.” It was discovered in the Ophel excavations just south of the Temple Mount. It is only about a half-inch in diameter and less than quarter-inch thick, but the inscription is very clear.
After the death of Solomon, the kingdom split. The northern kingdom was Israel; the southern kingdom was Judah. Hezekiah was the 13th king of Judah, and he reigned from about 726 to 697 BC.
The people of Judah were not always faithful to Jehovah God. A lot of that had to do with who was king and whether or not they were devoted to God. Hezekiah was one of the good kings.
When Hezekiah came to the throne, the people of Judah had abandoned Jehovah God and had built altars to other gods. Hezekiah did two things: 1) he tore down the idols and altars to other gods, and 2) he repaired and purified the temple and called for the priests to be faithful to their calling.
The Bible says this about Hezekiah: “He trusted in the Lord, the God of Israel, so that there was none like him among all the kings of Judah after him, nor among those who were before him. For he held fast to the Lord. He did not depart from following him, but kept the commandments that the Lord commanded Moses. And the Lord was with him; wherever he went out, he prospered” (2 Kings 18:5-7a).
The Assyrians were intent on expanding their kingdom. In 733 BC, Tiglath-Pileser III invaded Israel (2 Kings 15). In 722 BC, Shalmaneser invaded Samaria (2 Kings 17-18). In 701 BC, Sennacherib invaded Judah (2 Kings 18-19).
King Hezekiah was in the 14th year of his reign when Sennacherib captured the fortified cities of Judah.
Sennacherib desired to conquer Jerusalem, and Hezekiah sent him a message saying, “I have done wrong; withdraw from me. Whatever you impose on me I will bear” (2 Kings 18:14). So Hezekiah gave Sennacherib all the silver in his treasury, all the silver from the temple and the gold from the doors of the temple.
This did not deter Sennacherib from wanting Jerusalem, and his commander called on the people to ignore Hezekiah, saying, “Do not let Hezekiah make you trust in the Lord by saying, The Lord will surely deliver us, and this city will not be given into the hand of the king of Assyria” (2 Kings 18:30).
Understanding the gravity of the situation, Hezekiah knew he had to have a water supply within the city walls of Jerusalem. His work crews immediately began building a tunnel to bring water into the city from the Gihon Spring.
As they worked from within and without the city, they grew closer, and the Siloam Inscription reads, “And when it was bored through, the quarrymen struck toward each other, pickaxe against pickaxe, and the water flowed from the spring toward the reservoir for 1,200 cubits.”
It is through this 1,750-foot tunnel that many visitors to Jerusalem walk.
But there was something else that Hezekiah understood: He had not depended on God as he should have. He took the letter from Sennacherib’s commander, went to the temple, spread the letter out and prayed to God for deliverance. He concluded his prayer by saying, “Now, Lord our God, deliver us from his hand, so that all the kingdoms of the earth may know that you alone, Lord, are God.” (2 Kings 19:19).
Isaiah the prophet responded, “Thus says the Lord, the God of Israel: Your prayer to me about Sennacherib king of Assyria I have heard. … For I will defend this city to save it, for my own sake and for the sake of my servant David” (2 Kings 19:20, 34).
“And that night the angel of the Lord went out and struck down 185,000 in the camp of the Assyrians. And when people arose early in the morning, behold, these were all dead bodies. Then Sennacherib king of Assyria departed and went home and lived at Nineveh” (2 Kings 19:35-36).
In 1830, Col. Robert Taylor discovered the Taylor Prism in Nineveh on which Sennacherib recorded his campaign against Judah. Sennecherib wrote, “As for the king of Judah, Hezekiah, who had not submitted to my authority, I besieged and captured 46 of his fortified cities … As for Hezekiah, I shut him up like a caged bird in his royal city of Jerusalem.”
In this divine deliverance, Hezekiah’s strength was in Jehovah God – not in paying protection to Sennacherib.
May we learn from Hezekiah, placing our trust in Jehovah God, being obedient to him and gaining our deliverance by his holy power.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
