When I was a kid, my friends and I rode our bicycles all over Ennis, Texas.
I had learned to ride on a 20-inch bicycle when I was 5 years old. It was about three years later when I got a 26-inch red and white Western Flyer. That was some bicycle!
It had some chrome, a luggage rack and a frame tank. I put a basket on it so I could carry my schoolbooks and other items.
Although I really didn’t ride much at night, I made sure my bicycle had a headlight and a taillight. They were powered by a wheel-driven generator that I would engage whenever I needed a light.
School buses didn’t run around town back then. They only ran in the country, so we rode our bicycles to school. There, we parked them in one of the bike racks and didn’t ever worry about anyone stealing our bicycles. We didn’t have to lock our bicycles. Anyway, bicycle locks hadn’t even been invented yet.
We road bicycles to the swimming pool during the summer. We rode downtown to whatever store we were going to. We rode bicycles to each other’s houses to play.
We got index cards and clipped them to the wheel frame so they would flutter in the spokes when we rode. That was the closest we could get to making our bicycles sound like motorcycles!
A couple of the high school boys in the neighborhood periodically modified their bicycles to create a three-wheeled bicycle built for two. One would remove his front wheel and slide the front forks over the rear axle of the other bicycle.
We enjoyed the parades in Ennis because we got to ride our bicycles in the parades. The biggest parades were the patriotic parades, with July 4 being the best.
We decorated our bicycles with red, white and blue crepe paper streamers woven in our wheel spokes. We tied streamers onto our handle bars and other places on the bike. We prided ourselves on the great job we had done and hoped to be the one getting the blue ribbon for the best-decorated bicycle.
We rode bicycles for fun and to get around town. It was years later before people would begin riding them for exercise, cardiovascular purposes and things such as that.
We had races down the street to see who could ride the fastest. We weren’t too worried about cars because people normally drove slower in those days. If someone was going more than about 20 mph, the policeman would motion with his hand to slow down a little, and they would.
But one afternoon, Daddy came in with some news that caused us to cry. Murray was a classmate at school. That afternoon, he was riding his bicycle down the street and two high school students were drag racing. The first one saw Murray; the second one didn’t and hit Murray and killed him.
My classmates and I went to the funeral. That was the first time in my life I had ever been to a funeral for someone who was close to me.
We continued riding our bicycles around the familiar streets and paths of Ennis.
But, as King David said, the best paths are the ones from Jehovah God. “Make me to know your ways, O Lord; teach me your paths. Lead me in your truth and teach me, for you are the God of my salvation; for you I wait all the day long” (Psalm 25:4-5).
