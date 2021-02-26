Tears ran down Molly Huddle’s face after a 10,000-meter race in Beijing on June 25, 2015. But they weren’t tears of joy – they were tears of defeat.
Molly was distraught because she let a bronze medal slip away in the final inches of the race.
As she was approaching the finish line behind Kenya’s Vivian Cheruiyot and Ethiopia’s Gelete Burka, she raised her arms in a classic “V” for victory sign. And in doing so, she eased up a little. Teammate Emily Infield slipped by and grasped the third-place finish.
Huddle was destined to finish third, but she relaxed right at the tape.
Infield was destined to finish fourth place for 9,999 meters, but she never gave up and lunged for the tape, beating Huddle by inches.
There were differences:
The difference between third place and fourth place was just inches.
The difference between third place and fourth place was one finishing strong and the other coasting.
The difference between third place and fourth place was an awareness – or lack of awareness – of surroundings.
The difference between third place and fourth place was misplaced assurance.
The difference between third place and fourth place was strength of finish.
This isn’t the first time a runner has fallen out of contention in a race because of celebrating too early. It’s happened before with Oregon’s Tanguy Pepiot, American runner Ben Payne and numerous other athletes, business leaders and people in all walks of life.
Football players have made a long run, and just prior to crossing the goal line for a touchdown, they toss the ball believing they have already attained victory.
Multitudes of other stories could be told of how an individual, a group of people, an organization or a business celebrated too early and let victory slip into the hands of defeat.
Although the apostle Paul was a tentmaker, he was familiar with the athletic world. He compared the Christian life to a race. He wrote about gaining a victory. He encouraged endurance.
He encouraged the Christians at Corinth to run in such a way that they may win.
When he wrote the Christians at Galatia, they were apparently struggling, and he asked, “You were running well. Who hindered you from obeying the truth?” (Galatians 5:7).
In writing the Christians at Philippi, this great evangelist and encourager stated that he doesn’t let anything that has happened in the past slow him down; he continued to press on (Philippians 3:12-14).
Toward the end of his life, he told Timothy, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that Day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing” (2 Timothy 4:7-8).
What was Paul saying? He was saying, “Keep on running. Run all the way to the finish. Don’t slow down; don’t give up; don’t be hindered. Keep on running.”
Let’s keep on running, and in our running, let’s glorify our Lord Jesus Christ.
