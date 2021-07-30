On Feb. 26, 1923, English archaeologist and Egyptologist Howard Carter entered a burial chamber in the Valley of the Kings near Luxor, Egypt. There he got his first glimpse of the sarcophagus of King Tutankhamun.
Carter had discovered steps Nov. 4 of the previous year. These would prove to be the entry steps to the tomb. On Nov. 26, he peered through an opening in the doorway to the tomb and was able to see gold, ivory and other treasures by the light of a candle.
Carter had earlier served as chief inspector for the Egyptian Antiquities Service but resigned later after a dispute. In 1907, George Herbert, 5th Earl of Carnarvon, himself an amateur Egyptologist, employed Carter to supervise excavations in the Valley of the Kings.
This relationship led to perhaps the greatest discovery in the Valley of the Kings: Tutankhamun.
Theodore M. Davis, an American attorney, also played an important role in excavating in the Valley of the Kings.
In 1902, Davis had begun sponsoring excavations in Upper Egypt. Because of his success, the inspector general persuaded Davis to sign a new contract and work in the Valley of the Kings. Davis oversaw excavations in the valley for about 12 years, and these proved to be some of the most important excavations ever undertaken.
However, in 1922, Davis ended his excavations saying the “valley had been exhausted.” What Davis didn’t know is that he was only a few feet from the steps to the tomb of King Tutankhamun!
Too many times in life, we give up just short of the goal. We face problems; we have hardships; people oppose us.
Whenever we make a decision to end a project or activity, we try to do so logically based on the best information available. This is what Davis did. Had he continued for just a few more feet, a few more hours or a few more days, his name would have been written in history as the discoverer of the tomb of King Tutankhamun.
If anyone could have given up because of pressures and persecutions, it was the apostle Paul. But he didn’t.
In a letter to the Christians at Corinth, Paul listed numerous times he faced hardships. “Five times I received at the hands of the Jews the forty lashes less one. Three times I was beaten with rods. Once I was stoned. Three times I was shipwrecked; a night and a day I was adrift at sea; on frequent journeys, in danger from rivers, danger from robbers, danger from my own people, danger from Gentiles, danger in the city, danger in the wilderness, danger at sea, danger from false brothers; in toil and hardship, through many a sleepless night, in hunger and thirst, often without food, in cold and exposure. And, apart from other things, there is the daily pressure on me of my anxiety for all the churches” (2 Corinthians 11:24-28).
Paul compared the Christian life to a race in 1 Corinthians 9.
To the Christians at Philippi, he wrote, “Brothers, I do not consider that I have made it my own. But one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:13-14).
Near the end of his life, he told Timothy, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing” (2 Timothy 4:7-8).
What a life! Paul was persecuted, pressured and challenged, but Paul willing to go just a few more feet. He was faithful to the calling of Jesus Christ. May the same be said of us.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
