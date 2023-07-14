When I was in elementary school, we lived in a two-story house in Ennis, Texas, for about six years. It had been a garage apartment, but the owners finished out the downstairs with a kitchen, dining room and living room. They then added a carport.
The two bedrooms were upstairs, and in the summertime, it was hot. We didn’t have air conditioning. We didn’t even have a squirrel-cage cooler. We had a little Emerson oscillating fan that still works today!
On those hot nights, we hoped that even the slightest breeze would flow through the open windows. Mother would take her sprinkler bottle that she used for ironing and sprinkle the sheets with a little bit of water to try and make things cooler. The nights were still hot.
Daddy would turn on his radio, and on Monday nights, we listened to the Big D Jamboree” over KRLD in Dallas.
A lot of country musicians had their start on the Big D Jamboree. From there, they would graduate to the Louisiana Hayride or the Grand Ole Opry.
It was on the Big D Jamboree that I first heard Sonny James. In 1956, he released “Young Love.” It was one of the first songs to cross over and be No. 1 on both the country and pop charts. James later recorded 16 straight No. 1 hits. During his career, he had 26 No. 1 hits and a total of 72 songs on the charts.
Other artists who played on the Big D Jamboree included Webb Pierce, Carl Perkins, Hank Snow, Lefty Frizzell and Ray Price. When Elvis appeared on the Big D Jamboree, Sonny James loaned him his Martin D-28 guitar.
We enjoyed listening to the Big D Jamboree, but the nights were still hot in Texas.
Not only were the nights hot, the ground was dry because of a lack of rain. Cracks ran all through the yard. Lawns didn’t need mowing. We enjoyed the break from mowing, but we didn’t like the yard looking like someone had crushed it into a thousand pieces.
In his song, “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show,” Neil Diamond sounded like he understood our situation as he sang, “Hot August night and the leaves hanging down …”
Sometimes things aren’t like we want them to be. Sometimes we aren’t as comfortable as we want to be.
The apostle Paul understood these things. His difficulties were much greater than a hot summer night in Texas. He had a conflict with Barnabas. He had what he called a “thorn in the flesh” – probably some physical ailment. He had been shipwrecked, beaten, ridiculed, put in prison, and the list goes on and on.
On his second missionary journey, Paul met Priscilla and Aquila in Corinth. They had been in Rome, but Claudius had commanded all the Jews to leave Rome (Acts 18:2). In the midst of some horrific persecution, Priscilla and Aquila found a fellow tentmaker – both literally and figuratively – in the apostle Paul. Their expulsion brought them to a place where they found a fellow worker with whom they proclaimed the gospel of Jesus Christ.
What had been a very difficult situation for Priscilla and Aquila proved to be a blessing to them and also to the apostle Paul. And what they were doing as ambassadors for Jesus Christ was making an eternal difference in people’s lives.
Those hot summer nights in Texas don’t begin to compare to the beatings and imprisonments the apostle Paul faced or the expulsion Priscilla and Aquila faced. And those hot Texas nights don’t begin to compare to the difficulties, persecution, imprisonment, beatings and death that many Christians face – even today.
Sometimes, we just need to step back and ask ourselves, “In the grand scheme of life – and eternal life – how important is ___________ (go ahead – fill in the blank)?” When we do, I believe we’ll be focusing less on hot summer nights in Texas (or whatever is capturing our attention) and focusing more on being ambassadors for Jesus Christ.
“Therefore, we are ambassadors for Christ, God making his appeal through us. We implore you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God” (2 Corinthians 5:20).
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
