When I was in elementary school, we lived in a two-story house in Ennis, Texas, for about six years. It had been a garage apartment, but the owners finished out the downstairs with a kitchen, dining room and living room. They then added a carport.

The two bedrooms were upstairs, and in the summertime, it was hot. We didn’t have air conditioning. We didn’t even have a squirrel-cage cooler. We had a little Emerson oscillating fan that still works today!

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

