Twenty-one steps. Another 21 steps. Twenty-one steps day and night.
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is guarded day and night. It is guarded when the sun is shining. It is guarded when the rain is falling. It is guarded throughout the fiercest of storms.
Soldiers guard a soldier whose name is unknown. They don’t know his family. They don’t know his hopes and dreams. They don’t know his hometown. They don’t know anything about him/her except that the Unknown served and gave the ultimate sacrifice. For that, the soldier is honored.
After World War I, many of the war dead were not identified. Families of American war dead were given the option of having their loved one buried in Europe or returned home.
Because of high death rates, France and Great Britain did not return their war dead home. Yet, the nations wanted to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
On Nov. 11, 1920, France and Great Britain each repatriated and buried one unknown soldier. Great Britain buried its Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey in London. France buried its Unknown Soldier in Paris at the Arc de Triomphe.
In December 1920, New York Congressman Hamilton Fish Jr. introduced legislation that would repatriate one unknown American soldier to a tomb in Arlington National Cemetery. Fish was a World War I veteran. The purpose of this legislation was “to bring home the body of an unknown American warrior who in himself represents no section, creed or race in the late war and who typifies, moreover, the soul of America and the supreme sacrifice of her heroic dead.”
In October 1921, four unidentified American soldiers were exhumed from different American military cemeteries in France. A few days later, the four caskets were placed in a room. Sgt. Edward F. Younger was asked to select a casket. He did so by placing a spray of white roses upon one of the caskets.
The Unknown was then transported to Washington, D.C., arriving at the Washington Navy Yard on Nov. 9, 1921. The Unknown then lay in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.
On Nov. 11, 1921, the Unknown was placed on a horse-drawn caisson which proceeded across the Potomac River to Arlington National Cemetery.
The inscription on the Tomb states: “Here rests in honored glory an American soldier known but to God.”
Twenty-one steps. Unknown, but honored.
In thinking about those who are the unknown, I am reminded of my grandparents. Granddad and Mama Dee Layton lived in Ennis, Texas, and Granddad had a little grocery store.
They knew folks in their neighborhood and around town, but that was just about it.
During the summertime, it gets really hot in Texas. In those days the mailman walked his route carrying the mail in a heavy leather satchel he slung over his shoulder. Irving was Granddad’s mailman.
Irving liked to take a break for a few minutes at the store. Now, the store wasn’t that cool because Granddad didn’t have air conditioning – he just had fans.
Even though she had lost most of her eyesight, Mama Dee would take a dime store glass and fill it with ice cold water or tea, make her way along the path to the store and give it to Irving.
That’s a picture I’ve seen many times. And it comes to mind every time I read this passage in the Bible: “And if anyone gives even a cup of cold water to one of these little ones who is my disciple, truly I tell you, that person will certainly not lose their reward” (Matthew 10:42).
Mama Dee was just being Mama Dee. She didn’t want recognition or fame. She wanted Irving to have relief from the heat and the dust, and she did this by giving a cup of cold water in the name of Jesus.
The apostle Paul challenged us to be humble – to be the unknown – when he said, “You must have the same attitude that Christ Jesus had. Though he was God, he did not think of equality with God as something to cling to” (Philippians 2:5-6).
And Peter stated our recognition will come from God: “Be humble in the presence of God’s mighty power, and he will honor you when the time comes” (1 Peter 5:6).
Every day we have opportunities to give a cup of cold water in the name of Jesus. It may be an encouraging word. It may be a ride to the store. It may be a phone call. It may be a few dollars for a meal. It may be a prayer. Or it may be a real cup of ice cold water.
May we every day seek not fame and recognition; rather may we give cups of cold water in the name of Jesus so he will be honored.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
