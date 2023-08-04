For seven years Daddy preached for the Reagor Springs Church of Christ while we lived in Ennis, Texas. Every Sunday morning we would get in our 1950 Chevy and make the 8-mile drive to that little church building.
Daddy preached and Mother taught a Bible class. Many times, Daddy would illustrate his sermon on the chalkboard. He would often cover it with brown kraft paper so he could reveal it at the appropriate time.
Daddy was an accomplished speaker. His degrees were in art and English, and he did an excellent job of illustrating his sermons. I can only imagine what his illustrations would have been like if PowerPoint had been around in those days.
Over the years, Daddy officiated at weddings and funerals, prayed with people, taught people and encouraged people. Mother was a great encourager for him and all the folks in the area.
The great people at Reagor Springs always showed appreciation and honored both Daddy and Mother.
When we were getting ready to move, they had a nice reception for us. They honored Daddy and Mother – and all of us – even as they had over the previous seven years. They gave us a Kodak Brownie 8mm movie camera along with lights and a projector.
Mother really delighted in taking movies at our parties, get-togethers and other activities. It didn’t have sound, and the images might have been a little jerky at times, but it was a movie. I’m thinking seeing her joy in taking movies may have sparked my interest in photography.
Seventeen years ago, Noel and Lael Whitlock moved to Searcy to minister to us at the College Church of Christ – and to all in this area.
For 17 years, Noel has preached the word of God.
For 17 years, he has opened his Bible, read the text, explained it and called us to live by it.
For 17 years, he has preached about the love, mercy and grace of our God, but he has also preached about the wrath and judgment of God.
For 17 years, he has called us to “walk in a manner worthy of the calling to which you have been called” (Ephesians 4:1).
For 17 years, he has challenged us to be faithful, loving and obedient disciples of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
For 17 years, he has called us to repentance when we were wrong. He has challenged us to keep going when we were struggling. He has praised us in our faithfulness.
For 17 years, he has reminded us that “The Spirit himself bears witness with our spirit that we are children of God” (Romans 8:16).
For 17 years – as I understand it – he has been a formidable challenge on the golf course.
For 17 years, he has talked about his dogs – especially if they were great companions on the golf course.
For 17 years, he has bragged about his sweet daughters who have been a blessing as we have seen them grow up among us and establish God-honoring homes. And now he is bragging about his grandchildren!
For 17 years, he has lovingly referred to Lael as “tha blonde” and lifted her up. He once wrote, “God blessed me with a wife whose worth is above rubies, gold and Titleist Pro V1 golf balls. I will always love you.” And he does love her dearly.
During these 17 years, Noel has prayed and wept with people who were hurting and broken. He has laughed with and encouraged many.
During these 17 years, he has gently held the hands of people who were facing death, and he has blessed families with words of love and hope at the memorial services of their loved ones.
During these 17 years, he has counseled couples who were considering marriage. He has counseled those whose marriages were having difficulties. He has counseled people who lost jobs. He has counseled people who felt their lives were falling apart.
During these 17 years, he has offered the eternal hope of Jesus Christ in the face of utter despair.
During these 17 years, he has met and encouraged people in the community. He has worked tirelessly with Jacob’s Place to help those without homes. He has seen people on the streets in need and fed them.
During these 17 years, we have seen Noel and Lael’s heart for service among friends, in the church, in our community ….
During these 17 years, some of us might have commented something to the effect that the only reason we hired him (and are keeping him) was because Lael is such a great dental hygienist. Her infectious smile, joyful spirit, encouraging words and Christ-like example bless all.
As these 17 years come to a close, we are delighted Noel and Lael will be staying with us at the College Church and in this great community. His role will change a little as his preaching will mainly be on Sunday evenings. He will still teach Bible classes, pray with us, encourage us and bless us. Lael will still take care of us at the dental office, give us a cheerful greeting and show us pictures of their grandchildren.
Words fail to adequately describe our love and appreciation for Noel and Lael. No dictionary contains them. But we must say, “Thank you for showing us the love of Jesus. We love you.”
We don’t have to be well-educated, great orators or rich and famous to be people who honor others.
Let’s open our eyes, look around and see who has been a blessing in serving others, doing good, helping in our community, lifting up Jesus Christ … let’s give honor to whom honor is due.
It may be a “thank you.” It may be a certificate of appreciation. It may be a reception. It may be a compliment for a job well done. It may be a nice gift.
Paul stated, “Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves” (Romans 12:10).
As Noel and Lael have served in our community, they have abided in “faith, hope and love,” and they have shown us that “the greatest of these is love.”
It was Jesus who said, “If you love me, you will keep my commandments” (John 14:15).
May we honor our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ by doing just that.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
