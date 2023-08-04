For seven years Daddy preached for the Reagor Springs Church of Christ while we lived in Ennis, Texas. Every Sunday morning we would get in our 1950 Chevy and make the 8-mile drive to that little church building.

Daddy preached and Mother taught a Bible class. Many times, Daddy would illustrate his sermon on the chalkboard. He would often cover it with brown kraft paper so he could reveal it at the appropriate time.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

