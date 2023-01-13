In a few weeks, Lord willing, I will be at Beth Shean, Israel.
Because of its historical significance, archaeological finds and the magnificent reconstruction of the city from the Roman time period, Beth Shean is a popular stop for tours.
Beth Shean is about 17 miles south of the Sea of Galilee in a very fertile valley. Jewish sages said, “If the Garden of Eden is in the land of Israel, then its gate is Beth Shean.”
During New Testament times, the city had become known as Scythopolis. In 63 BC, the Romans rebuilt Beth Shean and gave it the name Scythopolis, which means “city of the Scythians” (Colossians 3:11). On Jan. 18, 749, it was destroyed by an earthquake.
Beth Shean was the only city of the Decapolis (“10 cities”) that was on the west side of the Jordan. In his gospel, Mark references Jesus’ ministry in the Decapolis (Mark 4:25; 5:20; 7:31). He also mentions the area of the Gadarenes, and both he and Luke refer to the country of the Gerasenes. Damascus is mentioned several times in Acts and also in 2 Corinthians and Galatians.
Many tour groups stop at Beth Shean and view the reconstruction of the city from the Roman time period. The column reconstruction along the main street is amazing. The size, the height, the shear number of columns makes one realize the great craftsmanship that went into the construction of the city.
You may be familiar with the video presentation, “Charlton Heston Presents the Bible.” Much of the video was filmed at the Roman amphitheater at Beth Shean.
However, I want us to go back to an earlier time and look at a story that involves Tel Beth Shean – Beth Shean from the Old Testament time period.
As you look down the majestic column-lined street, you see a flat-topped hill at the end of the street. That hill is man made. It is civilization built upon civilization built upon civilization. It is Beth Shean from the Old Testament time period.
And it was at this Beth Shean that a notable story from the Bible played out.
But first, let’s go back to January 1994, when Abed W. ElHawaash took our tour group to Beth Shean.
While there, a few of us walked down the street framed by those massive Roman columns and climbed Tel Beth Shean. No archaeological digs or reconstructions were taking place at this historical site. We saw some pottery fragments, some stone, some marble and a lot of dirt waiting to be excavated.
But we had taken a few minutes to stand on biblical Beth Shean.
Now, back to the Bible. What happened at Tel Beth Shean?
In 1 Samuel 31, we read about the Israelites fighting the Philistines. During the battle, King Saul was killed. When the Philistines found Saul and saw that he was dead, they cut off his head and hung his body on the walls of Beth Shean. This was the man whom God had anointed to lead the children of Israel, and in death, his enemies tried to display him in the most humiliating way.
A couple of things to note about this event:
1. Shortly after Saul became King of Israel, the city of Jabesh-Gilead was under siege, and Saul saved them. About 40 years later, when the citizens of Jabesh-Gilead heard what the Philistines had done to King Saul, the Bible says, “… all the valiant men arose and went all night and took the body of Saul and the bodies of his sons from the wall of Beth-shan, and they came to Jabesh and burned them there. And they took their bones and buried them under the tamarisk tree in Jabesh and fasted seven days” (1 Samuel 31:12-13).
These people remembered what Saul had done for them. Even though about 40 years had passed, they were still appreciative of that event and honored him even in death.
2. When David heard of the death of King Saul, he mourned. Even though Saul had opposed David, pursued him and tried to kill him, David honored King Saul because King Saul was the Lord’s anointed.
David sent a message to the men of Jabesh-Gilead stating, “The Lord bless you for showing this kindness to Saul your master by burying him. May the Lord now show you kindness and faithfulness, and I too will show you the same favor because you have done this” (2 Samuel 2:5-6).
It was Peter who said, “Honor everyone. Love the brotherhood. Fear God. Honor the emperor” (1 Peter 2:27).
So, when I visit Beth Shean and see the beauty and grandeur of the Roman columns, I remember an event that took place on that little hill a few thousand years ago when the valiant men of Jabesh-Gilead rescued King Saul’s body and gave him an honorable burial. And that event reminds me to honor God and those to whom honor is due.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
