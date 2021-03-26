In 1842, during the administration of President John Tyler, an attempted mutiny took place on the Somers.
The Somers, a brig in the U.S. Navy, had been commissioned May 12, 1842, with Commander Alexander Slidell Mackenzie in charge. It was a fast and maneuverable sailing vessel.
On Sept. 13, after a shakedown cruise, it headed for the Atlantic coast of Africa with dispatches for the American frigate Vandalia. It stopped at several ports before arriving in Monrovia, Liberia, and learning that the Vandalia had headed for home.
The Somers then headed for the Virgin Islands hoping to intercept the Vandalia at St. Thomas.
It was on that crossing that some sailors were accused of plotting to take control of the ship and use it for piracy from the Isle of Pines, 50 miles south of the western end of Cuba. The accused leader of the mutineers was Midshipman Philip Spencer, son of Secretary of War John C. Spencer.
Spencer approached purser’s steward J.W. Wales telling him he and others were going to take over the ship. Wales was threatened with death if he revealed Spencer’s plan. Seaman Elisha Small was present at the conversation.
Wales notified Capt. Mackenzie of the plan, but Mackenzie was not inclined to take it seriously. However, he instructed his first lieutenant, Guert Gansevoort, to keep an eye on Spencer and others for any evidence.
Lt. Gansevoort learned that Spencer had been meeting with Seaman Small and Boatswain’s Mate Samuel Cromwell secretly. Upon hearing this, Capt. Mackenzie confronted Spencer about Wales’ allegations. The 17-year-old Spencer maintained that he and some of the other sailors were just fantasizing about being pirates and it was all a big joke. Not being satisfied with this answer, Mackenzie had Spencer arrested.
After some rigging was damaged, Cromwell was questioned, and he implicated Small. Cromwell, Small and Spencer all wound up in irons on the quarterdeck.
Because Capt. Mackenzie was afraid he could not enforce discipline over the crew, he approached four officers and the three oldest midshipmen asking their input on how to handle the situation.
This board came to the conclusion that Spencer, Cromwell and Small did intend to commit a mutiny, and they recommended the three should be put to death. At 2:15 p.m., they were hung; at 3:30 p.m., their bodies were taken down; at 6:30 p.m., they were buried at sea.
After the Somers returned to New York, a court of inquiry was convened. On Jan. 19, 1843, the court returned their decision clearing Mackenzie.
Secretary of War John C. Spencer wasn’t pleased with that decision and wanted Mackenzie tried in civil court. However, Secretary of the Navy Abel Upshur brought charges against Mackenzie for a court martial. After a two-month period, Mackenzie was acquitted.
The debate continues today as to whether or not Mackenzie acted properly in this matter or was guilty of murder.
This incident became known as the “Somers Affair.” It led to more effective training for midshipmen and the establishment of what is now the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
Whether Cromwell, Small and Spencer were actually planning a mutiny or were just fantasizing, one thing is certain: they “shipwrecked” their careers and their lives.
In writing to Timothy, the apostle Paul stated, “… some have made shipwreck of their faith” (1 Timothy 1:19).
Paul encouraged Timothy to hold on to his strong faith and honor Jesus Christ in his life. In doing so, he would not face the same shipwreck.
We would do well to heed the words of Paul.
