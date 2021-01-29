One Sunday morning at the little church in Reagor Springs, Texas, where Daddy preached, we were having Sunday school class. The teacher asked Ronnie to read something, and a sentence included the word “youth.” Ronnie didn’t know how to pronounce it, and the way he said it, the word rhymed with “mouth.”
I snickered and got “the look” from the lady who was teaching the Bible class. She happened to be my mother.
I don’t remember Mother or Daddy spanking me very often. I was a really great kid!
However, there was one spanking I do remember. One day, my sister and I were plopped down in the floor doing something. And I guess it was something Mother didn’t like because she took a yardstick and swatted each of us. I turned around, looked at her and said, “That didn’t hurt.” Boy, the next one did!
Once in a while I would be doing something and would hear mother calling, “Kenneth Eugene!” Too many times when I heard my middle name, I knew there were going to be additional words of discussion about something I probably did.
If I heard my full name, “Kenneth Eugene Mills,” that was really serious!
Names are important. Didn’t we learn that from “Cheers” “where everybody knows your name”?
Jehovah God believes names are important, and he has given the highest name to Christ Jesus.
In writing to the Christians at Philippi, the apostle Paul reminded them that Jesus became obedient even to death on a cross. God raised him up and has “highly exalted him and bestowed on him the name that is above every name, so that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father” (Philippians 2:9-11).
In the Revelation, John painted a picture of the one on the white horse (Jesus Christ) who is called Faithful and True and said, “he has a name written, King of kings and Lord of lords” (Revelation 19:16).
Because of their preaching, Peter and John were called before the council to explain what they were doing. Peter took advantage of the opportunity to speak about Jesus Christ. He then made this statement: “And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved” (Acts 4:12).
Do you hear the eternal importance of the name of Jesus Christ?
Jesus, speaking to the Asia Minor church of Philadelphia, said, “I know your works. Behold, I have set before you an open door, which no one is able to shut. I know that you have but little power, and yet you have kept my word and have not denied my name” (Revelation 3:8).
People who remember the name of Jesus Christ, people who obey the will of Jesus Christ, people who are faithful to Jesus Christ are people whose name Jesus remembers.
This Old Testament passage spoke to a different people at a different time, “Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name, you are mine” (Isaiah 43:1), but the principle is the same. When we are God’s redeemed, he knows our name, and he calls us by name.
And that will be a time when I look forward to hearing my middle name.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.