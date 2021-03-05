Daddy was basically a quiet man. I think it is a family trait. I probably need to adhere to that trait more often.
Over the years, I would call Mother and Daddy from where I was living. Because I knew some of the preachers at their home church, I would periodically ask Daddy how the Sunday sermon was. Because he listened to good preachers and he heard good sermons, he would normally reply, “Good.”
Once in a while when I asked the question, he would reply, “Good, real good.” That meant the sermon was superb; it meant the sermon was way above par; it meant that the sermon was extraordinary.
“Good, real good” was Daddy’s way of giving a great compliment.
I’m not saying Daddy didn’t ever talk, but it was not his style to dominate conversations. He didn’t feel it necessary to interject his thoughts when with others. But when he did, it typically was something worthwhile.
Remember the E.F. Hutton commercial from many years ago? Whatever the scene, everyone is talking. Then E.F. Hutton begins talking, and suddenly everyone else grows quiet. At that point, the announcer states, “When E.F. Hutton talks, people listen.”
Well, it wasn’t quite that way with Daddy, but it leaned in that direction. There were probably times I would have been better off had I listened more attentively to him!
Daddy was a good communicator, and he was a good speaker.
Throughout his life Daddy preached. He began preaching in Oklahoma while in his teens. For a few years, he preached full time for churches, but most of his preaching was for smaller churches on Sunday only.
When I was preschool age, we lived in Tomball, Texas, and Daddy preached for the Tomball Church of Christ. I remember going over to the church building on Saturday mornings listening to Daddy preach to the pews. He prepared well and wanted to be sure he said the right things in the right way.
When we lived in Ennis, Texas, Daddy preached seven years for the Reagor Springs Church of Christ. Daddy had degrees in art and English. Many times he illustrated his sermons on the chalkboard.
When in a small group, Daddy would listen attentively. Periodically, he would contribute to the conversation.
But his simple, yet profound, response of “Good, real good” always stuck with me.
Jesus preached, he taught, he visited with people. As we read his conversations in the gospel, we come to realize that Jesus was probably the E.F. Hutton of his day.
His Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5, 6 and 7) is Jesus’ longest speech. In just about 2,000 words, Jesus delivered a message on moral and ethical behavior that people have remembered for generations.
I’ve heard great sermons based on the words of Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount. The sermons lasted longer than the Sermon on the Mount. Sometimes we just need to just pause and read Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount.
In Matthew 25, in a prelude to the judgment scene, Jesus told the story of a master going on a journey. He entrusted his money to his servants, and when he returned, he asked for an accounting.
His servants were to use the money wisely and multiply it. Two of the servants did that and had an increase, but one was afraid of the master and just buried the money.
Focusing on the two who had multiplied their money, Jesus said, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” As I read this, I believe this is Jesus’ way of saying, “Good, real good.”
And when the time comes for me to cross over Jordan, I’m looking forward to hearing Jesus say, “Good, real good.”
