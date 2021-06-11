On April 2, 1957, Daddy picked up my sister and me from school early. The sky was turning a dark green-black and ominous clouds were rolling by. Dangerous storms were developing.
That afternoon, Dallas was hit by a deadly tornado. A deputy sheriff had been watching the storm and saw a small whirlwind develop. He continued following the storm and saw the whirlwind evolve into a devastating tornado.
It first hit in the Oak Cliff section of Dallas and proceeded through west Dallas. The tornado killed 10 people, injured 200, and left about 500 homeless. Numerous houses and buildings were damaged or destroyed.
The tornado was well-documented photographically, giving meteorologists insight into the development of tornadoes. One photo of the tornado shows two vortices, giving the appearance of twin tornadoes.
The same system that hit Dallas spawned other tornadoes north of Dallas and into Oklahoma.
In Oklahoma, a tornado hit Calera and then struck Durant damaging or destroying 135 homes and 25 businesses.
My grandparents, Pop and Mom Mills, lived on a small farm just north of Durant. Pop and Mom stood on their front porch watching the tornado move north from Durant. It picked up the house across the road from them, killing one of their neighbors. The tornado then swung north of their house and back in a southerly direction, damaging one of Pop’s barns.
On April 2 – and in the following days – at least 72 tornadoes developed from Texas to Virginia.
I enjoy the gently falling rain and the distant rumble of thunder. However, for many people, the bright flash of lightning and resounding boom of thunder strike fear in their heart. One can only imagine the terror of finding themselves in the path of a tornado. Many people who lived in or around Dallas still remember exactly where they were April 2, 1957.
Shortly after Moses led the children of Israel out of Egypt, God called him to Mount Sinai (Exodus 19 and 20). During the course of his appearing, God was surrounded by a thick cloud and thunder and lightning flashes.
God had delivered the people “on eagles’ wings,” calling them to be his people and a holy people. It was at this time that God gave Moses the Ten Commandments. However, when the people saw the mountain smoking and the bright flashes of lightning and when they heard the deafening claps of thunder, they trembled.
The thunder that caused the people to tremble was the voice of God.
Some things to note:
1. The writer to the Hebrew Christians spoke about God’s revealing his will to us when he wrote, “Long ago, at many times and in many ways, God spoke to our fathers by the prophets, but in these last days he has spoken to us by his Son, whom he appointed the heir of all things, through whom also he created the world” (Hebrews 1:1-2).
2. When we hear the voice of God through his holy word, we are hearing a thunderous voice, and we are hearing the voice of one who loves us and has called us to be his people. He is due our complete respect and obedience.
3. One day, as people who respond to his voice, we will be the ones with thunderous voices praising God in the heavens.
Toward the end of the Revelation, the apostle John wrote, “Then I heard what seemed to be the voice of a great multitude, like the roar of many waters and like the sound of mighty peals of thunder, crying out, ‘Hallelujah! For the Lord our God the Almighty reigns’” (Revelation 19:6).
And what a joyful noise that thunderous sound will be!
