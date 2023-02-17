On Feb. 18, 1678, protestant minister John Bunyan, an English writer and Puritan preacher, published his best-selling book, commonly known as “The Pilgrim’s Progress.”
The full title of the book is “The Pilgrim’s Progress from This World, to That Which Is to Come.” It has been translated into more than 200 languages and has never been out of print.
Written as an allegory and a dream sequence, “The Pilgrim’s Progress” presents the story of Christian, who is weighed down by his past life, sins and decisions. On his journey, Christian is challenged by temptations, struggles, roadblocks and choices.
Christian meets many characters – some good; some bad – including The Flatterer, a deceiver dressed as an angel; Ignorance, who represents foolishness; Shining Ones, who are holy angels; Goodwill, the gatekeeper for the righteous; Mr. By-Ends, a false pilgrim who wants to avoid hardships and troubles; Obstinate, who tries to get Christian to abandon his journey; Faithful, who is also on a pilgrimage; and a host of others.
The journey is a winding road, but in the end – from an allegorical perspective – Christian attains his goal of faithfully completing his journey to the Celestial City.
Bunyan was born in Elstow, England, in 1628. On Nov. 30, 1628, he was baptized. When he was 16, he joined the army. After three years of service, he returned to Elstow to work with his father who was a tinker, a tinsmith who made and repaired pots and kettles.
After his marriage in 1649 and the birth of his first child a year later, Bunyan began to reflect seriously on life and his relationship with Jesus Christ.
One Sunday, after hearing a sermon on the evils of breaking the Sabbath, Bunyan was out playing one of his favorite games: tip-cat. As he was playing, he stated he heard a voice asking him, “Wilt though leave thy sins and go to heaven? Or have thy sins and go to hell?”
Bunyan’s life began to change at that point. He later wrote, “Even as a child I had few equals in cursing, swearing, lying and blaspheming the Holy name of God.”
In 1653, he joined a newly-formed independent church which met in the nearby village of Bedford. A couple of years later, he was recognized as a gifted preacher and writer.
His first wife passed away in 1658, and he remarried in 1659. It was in 1659 that he published “The Doctrine of the Law and Grace Unfolded.”
In 1660, Cromwell’s Protectorate, which guaranteed extensive religious liberty to protestants, came to an end, and the monarchy was restored.
The monarchy believed that a single state church would help achieve national unity. Because of this, preaching was forbidden among the independent churches. Bunyan continued to preach and was arrested. He was sentenced to three months in prison for preaching.
Because Bunyan refused to agree to quit preaching, he continued to be held in prison for a total of 12 years. While in prison, Bunyan continued to write. Among the books he wrote was his spiritual autobiography, “Grace Abounding to the Chief of Sinners.” Bunyan also wrote much of “The Pilgrim’s Progress” during this period.
In 1672, King Charles II issued the Declaration of Religious Indulgence, and Bunyan, along with other preachers, was released from prison. Bunyan then began preaching in Bedford. However, in 1673, the Cavalier Parliament forced King Charles to withdraw the declaration.
Bunyan continued preaching, teaching, visiting, writing and working with a number of sister churches in the area, thus earning the nickname “Bishop Bunyan.” During this period, Bunyan was in prison for a short time in 1677.
While on a journey to London in 1688, he fell ill and died on Aug. 31. He was 59. He is buried in Bunhill Fields, a cemetery in London that was used for nonconformists.
Perhaps Bunyan’s work, “The Pilgrim’s Progress,” was a reflection of what he believed his life to be as he saw himself pressing on “toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:14).
Even though Christian’s road meandered around, met various obstacles, survived numerous temptations and challenges, he was encouraged by the faithful and had his eyes set on the goal.
“Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword? As it is written: ‘For your sake we face death all day long; we are considered as sheep to be slaughtered.’ No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:35-39).
May we, too, like Bunyan and Christian, have our eyes set on the goal no matter what temptations, troubles, obstacles, rejections or sorrows come our way. And as they were blessed with encouragement, may we be a blessing to others.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
