In the early morning hours of May 20, 1927, Charles Lindbergh climbed into his little airplane at Roosevelt Field on Long Island and took off on a flight that would land him in the pages of history and the hearts of people around the world.
He arrived in Paris on May 21 at 10:22 p.m. – 33 1/2 hours after departing New York. He had become the first person to make a solo nonstop transatlantic flight, and he made the first nonstop flight between New York City and Paris, thus winning the Orteig Prize.
Lindbergh had an interest in mechanics and was intrigued with the thought of flying. After dropping out of college, he took his first flight April 9, 1922, as a passenger in a small biplane. A few days later, he took his first flying lesson. Because of a lack of money, he was not permitted to solo.
Over the following months, Lindbergh worked with barnstormers across the upper midwest as a wing walker and parachutist. In May 1923, Lindbergh purchased a World War I Curtiss “Jenny” biplane. After 30 minutes with an instructor, he flew solo for the first time.
Lindbergh now had his own airplane and began barnstorming around the country.
On March 19, 1924, he reported to the U.S. Army Air Service at Brooks Field in San Antonio to begin military flight training. Lindbergh graduated first in his class a year later. Although he had earned his Army pilot’s wings and had been commissioned as a second lieutenant, he returned to civilian aviation because the Army did not need additional active-duty pilots.
In October 1925, Lindbergh began flying air mail for the Robertson Aircraft Corp. between St. Louis and Chicago. Over the next 16 months, Lindbergh had to bail out twice – both during the night – but he just received minor injuries.
Lindbergh left the air mail business in February 1927 to go to San Diego to help with the design and construction of the airplane he would later fly from New York to Paris, the “Spirit of St. Louis.”
This aircraft was somewhat based on the company’s Ryan M-1. It was designated a Ryan NYP since the planned flight was from New York to Paris.
Because of the 4,000-mile flight, a number of modifications had to be made. It needed longer wings, greater fuel capacity and a larger engine that would continuously lubricate the engine valves. Lindbergh requested some changes in the placement of fuel and oil tanks, which resulted in the pilot’s seat being moved back and his not having a front windshield. The plane was outfitted with a periscope so Lindbergh could see forward.
In order to reduce weight, the pilot’s seat was changed from leather to wicker, the radio was removed and Lindbergh refused to bring along souvenir letters so that the plane could carry every available ounce of fuel.
Only 60 days passed from the time Lindbergh arrived in San Diego until the “Spirit of St. Louis” was completed.
On the morning he departed Long Island for Paris, there had been rain. The runway was muddy. The plane was heavier since it was loaded with more fuel than it had for any test flight. When he started his takeoff roll, men pushed at the wing struts running along with the airplane. The plane slowly gained speed and cleared telephone lines at the end of the runway by about 20 feet.
Using only his map and dead reckoning during the flight, Lindbergh flew as low as 10 feet above the water’s surface and as high as 10,000 feet. He flew into a thunderstorm, and ice began to form on the plane.
Lindbergh fought sleep deprivation. Although it was freezing cold, Lindbergh flew with an open cockpit window to help him stay awake. The wicker seat was built for him, but it was uncomfortable. His average speed was 105 mph.
But 33-1/2 hours after leaving the soggy runway in New York, Lindbergh circled the Eiffel Tower and landed at Le Bourget Aerodrome.
Lindbergh received many accolades, awards and honors. Aviation had a new hero. The “Lindbergh Boom” created excitement and promise for the aviation industry.
From being a young man who was interested in mechanics to setting world aviation records at the age of 25, Lindbergh demonstrated the characteristics of focus and determination.
When the apostle Paul wrote the Christians at Corinth, he could have stepped into a hornet’s nest because of all the things that had gone on and were going on within that church. However, he was determined to focus on “Jesus Christ and him crucified” (1 Corinthians 2:1).
It was because of this focus and determination throughout his life and ministry for Jesus Christ that Paul was – toward the end of his life – able to write, “The victor’s crown of righteousness is now waiting for me, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on the day that he comes, and not only to me but also to all who eagerly wait for his appearing” (2 Timothy 4:8).
May we have the same focus and determination being faithful to our calling in Jesus Christ.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.