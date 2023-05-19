In the early morning hours of May 20, 1927, Charles Lindbergh climbed into his little airplane at Roosevelt Field on Long Island and took off on a flight that would land him in the pages of history and the hearts of people around the world.

He arrived in Paris on May 21 at 10:22 p.m. – 33 1/2 hours after departing New York. He had become the first person to make a solo nonstop transatlantic flight, and he made the first nonstop flight between New York City and Paris, thus winning the Orteig Prize.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

