While growing up in Ennis, Texas, I remember hearing Granddad Layton quoting Rudyard Kipling’s poem, “Mother o’ Mine.”

His mother passed away when he was 10 years old. She had been sick for about three years. One day he was standing at the foot of her bed, and she rose up, looked at him, and said, “Jimmy, be a good boy.” Those were the last words she spoke.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

