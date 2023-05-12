While growing up in Ennis, Texas, I remember hearing Granddad Layton quoting Rudyard Kipling’s poem, “Mother o’ Mine.”
His mother passed away when he was 10 years old. She had been sick for about three years. One day he was standing at the foot of her bed, and she rose up, looked at him, and said, “Jimmy, be a good boy.” Those were the last words she spoke.
Granddad was surrounded by family, extended family and many friends as he grew up. His father lived another 41 years, but his mother was in his life only in his memory.
When quoting Kipling’s poem, I imagine my granddad was remembering his mother. Even though the years together were few, he was holding on to precious memories that remained.
When Bono of U2 came on the music scene, Granddad was still living. He might have even liked some of U2’s music, but probably not too much of it.
Bono has one thing in common with Granddad Layton. His mother passed away when he was young. Bono was 14 when his mother suffered a brain aneurysm at her own father’s funeral and died.
He says his grief turned into rage, and some of that rage made its way into song.
His memories of his mother are few, but he holds on to the ones he has.
In “Iris (Hold Me Close)” he wrote, “The star that gives us light / Has been gone a while / But it’s not an illusion / The ache in my heart / Is so much a part of who I am.”
The yearning for his mother continued with these lyrics: “Hold me close / Hold me close and don’t let me go / Hold me close / Like I’m someone that you might know.”
Like Granddad, Bono missed his mother.
For some, it will be a joyful day remembering a mother who loved, cared, helped and encouraged.
For others, it may be a sad day because their mother has passed away. Or maybe their mother was never really in the picture too much. Or perhaps their mother didn’t really care that much about them, about others, about life…
On Mother’s Day, multitudes of telephone calls will be made; memes will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; boatloads of flowers will be given or delivered to someone’s mother; greeting cards of all shapes and sizes will express loving thoughts; and the restaurants will be full to overflowing.
Although they both passed away in 2012, Kay and I were blessed with wonderful mothers. And I’m so thankful that our daughters have a wonderful mother in Kay. She has their trust, friendship and confidence. She teaches, encourages and supports them. She models a life of faith and has an unfailing love for them.
However, there are too many people in the world – some in our own city – who do not have this great relationship with their mother.
I can’t change that. I can’t change the past. I can’t change who someone is – only God can. What I can do is offer encouragement to all of us to be the people God wants us to be.
In Proverbs 31 – sometimes referred to as writing about the worthy woman – the author closes with these words, “Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised” (Proverbs 31:30).
Although written about a wonderful woman, wife, mother, this verse presents a truth for all people: the person who fears the Lord (one who honors and holds the Lord in reverence) is to be praised.
Or as the psalmist expressed it: “… the Lord’s delight is in those who fear him, those who put their hope in his unfailing love” (Psalm 147:11).
Let’s practice unfailing love and put our hope in God’s unfailing love. When we do, our God will lift us up.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
